Last month President Biden said it was his intention to spend billions and billions of dollars to make the U.S. military “climate-friendly.”

If that wasn’t crazy enough (and when is it ever for this administration), today the Justice Department announced a new federal office:

JUST IN — AG Merrick Garland announces the U.S. Dept. of Justice is creating an Office of Environmental Justice (OEJ). — Election "Ultra MAGA" Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) May 5, 2022

Allow Attorney General Merrick Garland to introduce you to the Office of Environmental Justice:

NEW: Attorney General Merrick Garland unveils a new "Office of Environmental Justice" as part of Biden's "environmental justice enforcement strategy." pic.twitter.com/kJV1jaDW9m — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 5, 2022

Here’s part of Garland’s statement announcing that the federal government is getting even bigger:

Today, I am announcing three actions that the Department is taking to advance environmental justice. First, consistent with the President’s Executive Order on Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad, we are issuing a comprehensive environmental justice enforcement strategy. Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta will discuss that strategy in just a moment. Second, I am pleased to announce that we are launching the Justice Department’s first-ever Office of Environmental Justice to oversee and help guide the Justice Department’s wide-ranging environmental justice efforts. Like all parts of government, it will get its own acronym: OEJ. And third, the Justice Department is issuing an Interim Final Rule that will restore the use of an important law enforcement tool – supplemental environmental projects – subject to new guidelines and limitations that I will also be issuing today. Administrator Regan and I know that the communities most impacted by environmental harm are not isolated in any one part of our country. Environmental crime and injustice touch communities in all our cities, towns, rural areas, and on Tribal lands. Although violations of our environmental laws can happen anywhere, communities of color, indigenous communities, and low-income communities often bear the brunt of the harm caused by environmental crime, pollution, and climate change.

You get the point. There’s nothing these people can’t and won’t turn into a racial issue.

This is perfect! Gas prices outta control, food shortages, border being overrun… so are we gonna fix those? Nope… https://t.co/Jgckk07XFh — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) May 5, 2022

If it doesn’t have anything to do with abortion or their climate change madness, they’re not interested.

These lunatics are dangerous to us all. We need every last one of them out of our government and into a mental health facility. — Reddwolf (@Jewelsattrees) May 5, 2022

Excited for the money laundering and insider green company stock deals already! — HarveyWilliams_784 (@Time_Traveled) May 5, 2022

Townhall’s Katie Pavlich is curious about something:

Very curious how the Disinformation Governance Board will handle this re: “disinformation” about climate change and the environment. It’s on topic with my column last week —> https://t.co/SXe8iw8DO7 https://t.co/TX2phem3cA — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 5, 2022

We’re just guessing the Disinformation Czar will see nothing wrong with any of the BS that this new office spreads.

I am still waiting for the Ice Age they tried to scare us with in the 70's. — Joe Lehman (@JoeLehm08059493) May 5, 2022

Right?

The left thinks everything becomes more serious and important if you add the word "justice" to it. https://t.co/6sUCWfDiKU — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) May 5, 2022

And oddly enough it never has anything to do with actual justice.

Will this new office be prosecuting "climate deniers", opponents of the green policies, and fossil fuels companies? What's "environmental justice"? https://t.co/Pg5bzwCFJy — Miro Tokarczyk (@miroslavtok) May 5, 2022

The definition of “environmental justice” will be whatever they say it is on any given day as they steal from Americans and harass them in the name of “combatting climate change” in the most justice-y way possible.

the Democrats want to squeeze our nation dry https://t.co/e8CNdVGuv1 — Josh Barnett for Congress (AZ-01) (@BarnettforAZ) May 5, 2022

They do, and they’re not shy about making that perfectly clear.

Every day there’s a new communist government office to oppress the population. #EnvironmentalJustice #WTF https://t.co/u632xBEgF0 — That Conservative (@ThatConservativ) May 5, 2022

And it won’t be the last until the day these lunatics get voted out of office.

