The Left (along with some Principled Conservatives™) have been apoplectic ever since a draft decision was leaked to the media showing that there’s a good possibility Roe v. Wade could be reversed.

CNN analyst and USA Today columnist Kirsten Powers joined the hot take party with this tweet about the issues of abortion and religion:

If you think abortion is wrong, don't get an abortion. It's not ok to impose your religious view on others. Why should a Jew or Muslim, for eg, have to live acc to your interpretation of the Bible? If you don't get this, please don't ever use the phrase "religious freedom" again. — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) May 4, 2022

The Federalists’ Mollie Hemingway served up a reality check:

This is about as stupid as saying, "If you think slavery is wrong, don't get a slave. It's not OK to impose your religious views against slavery on others." You know that abortion ends a human life. The lack of logical thinking on display here is well beneath you. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 4, 2022

It appears that Powers wasn’t a big fan of Hemingway’s reply, because guess what happened next:

It's a free country and all that, but if you can't handle this gentle pushback to poor argumentation, I'm concerned about you. Seriously, something seems off. Hope you're OK. pic.twitter.com/DrX6yT6aif — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 4, 2022

We can’t say we’re shocked.

She can’t handle disagreement, especially when she’s not winning an argument. Rather sad, really. pic.twitter.com/fcfKOCri5T — Edward Suarez (@EdwardMSuarez) May 4, 2022

She subtweeted you after the block. "Slavery and abortion are not morally equivalent and the fact that you and so many evangelicals think they are is yet another problem," she said. — Lord Explosion Murder (@GenghisKhet) May 4, 2022

That’s often how the block-happy crowd operates.

