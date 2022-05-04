The Left (along with some Principled Conservatives™) have been apoplectic ever since a draft decision was leaked to the media showing that there’s a good possibility Roe v. Wade could be reversed.

CNN analyst and USA Today columnist Kirsten Powers joined the hot take party with this tweet about the issues of abortion and religion:

The Federalists’ Mollie Hemingway served up a reality check:

It appears that Powers wasn’t a big fan of Hemingway’s reply, because guess what happened next:

We can’t say we’re shocked.

That’s often how the block-happy crowd operates.

