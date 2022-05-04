Apparently, now that Evan McMullin is running with the support of Dems in Utah, he’s gone pretty squishy on this pro-life views:

My response to the leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court on Roe v. Wade: pic.twitter.com/sARuwGRLCE — Evan McMullin 🇺🇸 (@EvanMcMullin) May 3, 2022

He writes:

As a pro-life Utahn, I’m concerned that the never-ending tug-of-war over abortion laws

threatens to create a public health crisis and further divide the nation without solving

anything. My campaign is about forging a new way forward and building a new American

consensus, even when it seems impossible and others refuse to try. If Roe v. Wade is

overturned, some states will immediately enact extreme laws – such as total bans on

abortion, onerous limits on birth control, and criminalization of women in desperate situations.

I oppose these laws. I will advocate for sensible legislation that improves support for women,

children and families, safeguards access to health care, and establishes reasonable standards

that prevent extremists from doing harm. Abortions in America have been declining for years as we’ve done more to help women and

children. Data clearly show that making contraception more available and otherwise doing

life must be more comprehensive starting with judging less and doing more to help those in

need of our compassion.

But, if you recall, this is the same Evan McMullin who called out Donald Trump in 2016 for not being pro-life enough when they were both running for president:

Why can't @RealDonaldTrump actually say the words "I want Roe v Wade overturned?" I'm the only pro-life candidate in the race #Debates2016 — Evan McMullin 🇺🇸 (@EvanMcMullin) October 20, 2016

And back then, it told his supporters that he would “pursue court appointments that would overturn Roe v. Wade:

On the issue of life, it's LIFE, so I would pursue court appointments that would overturn Roe v. Wade. @SpecialReport — Evan McMullin 🇺🇸 (@EvanMcMullin) August 15, 2016

He's so full of s*it pic.twitter.com/i9jhJk49KM — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) May 3, 2022

You can say he’s evolved on the matter, too:

Utah Senate candidate evolves.https://t.co/El5KzW7U3P — Byron York (@ByronYork) May 4, 2022

And, as Mollie Hemingway so rightfully points out, we’re still waiting for Mitt Romney to endorse his colleague, Mike Lee, over the “McMuffin” charlatan:

“Reminder that @MittRomney refuses to endorse his fellow a GOPer @SenMikeLee, a principled pro-life Constitutionalist. Democrats aren’t running a candidate against McMullin as they support what he’ll do if elected. Romney says he won’t endorse Lee over Democrat-supported McMuffin.”

Reminder that @MittRomney refuses to endorse his fellow a GOPer @SenMikeLee, a principled pro-life Constitutionalist. Democrats aren’t running a candidate against McMullin as they support what he’ll do if elected. Romney says he won’t endorse Lee over Democrat-supported McMuffin. https://t.co/PuUGw2NBjv — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 4, 2022

Your move, Mitt.

