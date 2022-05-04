Earlier, we told you about the angry mob of pro-abortion protesters who surrounded a pro-life advocate and verbally and physically harassed him for being there and for pointing out that Planned Parenthood’s origins and legacy are viciously racist. We wish we could tell you that this sort of insanity and nastiness were just a one-off, but we can’t tell.

Expect to see a lot more incidents like that one and like this one before all is said and done:

Last night at the Supreme Court, I witnessed the pro-life group @PAAUNOW get aggressively (if not violently) pushed/shoved out of a massive pro-abortion crowd, spat upon, thrown water on, screamed at. One pro-abortion protestor jeered, “Where is your God now?” pic.twitter.com/5o7NREOEKi — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 4, 2022

Bear in mind that PAAU stands for Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising. These are progressive pro-life activists who no doubt have a great deal of ideological overlap with the protesters, and they’re being screamed at and shoved for daring to believe that the unborn have a right to life. This is what insanity looks like.

In this video you can see how massive the crowd was, hear this painted girl fervently chanting “I will not be subjugated,” see the woman in green thrusting her megaphone into the face of a @PAAUNOW activist. Media surrounding, ofc. pic.twitter.com/ibMe2nbO6J — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 4, 2022

Here’s where the pro abortion protestors aggressively pushed/shoved the pro-life ones out of the crowd. You can see the anxiety on the pro-lifers faces. I got shoved around a bit too, momentarily scary. pic.twitter.com/PUrkvEMVOK — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 4, 2022

Christian pro-life activist A.J. Hurley, who is the director of Survivors of the Abortion Holocaust, was there as well.

And you can no doubt imagine the reception he got:

Pro-life activist AJ Hurley remained behind to try to reason with the crowd, attempting to talk to them about God. “Fuck your Jesus,” he was told. pic.twitter.com/hETVYZSo0M — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 4, 2022

“I’m here to be a voice for the voiceless,” he told me. “We just were in the belly of the beast trying to be a voice and a group of thousands of people who don’t care about life…they have no concern with life, they have no love in their hearts…” pic.twitter.com/iLsd5IKVmk — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 4, 2022

The pro-abort Left’s reaction to the possibility that Roe v. Wade will no longer be the “established law” of the land has been nothing short of depressing — and illuminating. It’s really shined a blinding spotlight on the toxic culture of death that’s infected our society. There are actually real people out there who are so committed to the right to kill innocent unborn children that they’re willing to take to the streets and get physical over it.

That’s terrifying. It’s terrifying for us to see on video, and it’s terrifying for those who witness it in person and risk bodily harm to advocate for women and the unborn.

I've been to a lot of protests and events around the capitol as part of various jobs I've had in D.C. The pro-abortion crowd last night was more hateful, angry, and on edge than anything I've ever seen. A colleague rightfully described it as "palpable darkness" https://t.co/nZxcTlOtvx — Lauren Evans (@laurenelizevans) May 4, 2022

“Palpable darkness.” What a disturbingly accurate description.

Yup. I have also covered a lot of abortion protests, and these are the most frenzied and angry that I have experienced.https://t.co/EVKvhqZ1KZ — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 4, 2022

You can read more about what Mary Margaret Olohan witnessed in her piece for The Daily Wire:

Via @realDailyWire: I Went To The Protests At The Supreme Court. The Viciousness Was Palpable.https://t.co/2mMX2MbFN8 — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 4, 2022

