We’re not gonna lie: we rather enjoyed Libs of Tik Tok’s video featuring stabby liberals who were feeling extra stabby over the prospect of no more Roe v. Wade. We enjoyed it so much that we’re posting it again:

Pro abortion activists are now openly calling for and threatening violence and unrest. pic.twitter.com/LeE2QaGzEW — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 3, 2022

But it’s really important that we recognize that there are other stabby liberals out there who are actually feeling stabby enough to maybe stab people over this.

Here’s some footage of a pro-abort protest that went down last night. And when we say it went down, we mean it. This is some pretty hellish stuff:

A blood thirsty crowd of abortionists spit in bottles of water and poured it on a Pro-Life supporter. Arizona? pic.twitter.com/Ma8Qtq5SqD — John Curtis 🕙 (@Johnmcurtis) May 4, 2022

The pro-life supporter had the temerity to point out to the angry mob that Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger was a flaming racist whose pro-abortion advocacy stemmed from her desire to rid society of non-white babies. And for that, he took both verbal and physical abuse from protesters.

Abortion activists scream “This is what democracy looks like” repeatedly at a Pro-Life supporter and call him a racist after he stated “More black babies are aborted in the State of New York every year, than are born.”. pic.twitter.com/VfX2eO0vhD — John Curtis 🕙 (@Johnmcurtis) May 4, 2022

These protesters literally can’t handle the truth. It drives them insane.

Another abortion activist assaulted the Pro-Life supporter by hitting him with a water bottle, then proceeded to run away. pic.twitter.com/4yWbQCG5Dr — John Curtis 🕙 (@Johnmcurtis) May 4, 2022

The only person in that video who isn’t a coward is the pro-lifer who’s willing to put himself in the lion’s den on behalf of women and the unborn. He’s probably also the only person in the video who isn’t an abject moron:

We know the left can’t meme but check out this sign from the protest. “MY BODY MY CHOICE!

Invade Ukraine? Russia?

Control women’s bodies? USA.

Hotel? Trivago?” pic.twitter.com/YePu1311Ov — John Curtis 🕙 (@Johnmcurtis) May 4, 2022

These protesters are a joke. A twisted, deranged joke.

These people are sick. https://t.co/y7dZCGNd9Y — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 4, 2022

That’s really the nicest thing we can say about any of them.

Watch this person's eyes in the video 😬 pic.twitter.com/IpfmVb6VJ6 — Theresa Wietrick ✝️🇺🇲🇮🇱 (@TEW_1787) May 4, 2022

There’s hate in those eyes. Pure, unadulterated hate.

Which side is the moral and tolerant side again? — Mr. Hodes (@mrhodes9) May 4, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video