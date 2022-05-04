We’re not gonna lie: we rather enjoyed Libs of Tik Tok’s video featuring stabby liberals who were feeling extra stabby over the prospect of no more Roe v. Wade. We enjoyed it so much that we’re posting it again:

But it’s really important that we recognize that there are other stabby liberals out there who are actually feeling stabby enough to maybe stab people over this.

Here’s some footage of a pro-abort protest that went down last night. And when we say it went down, we mean it. This is some pretty hellish stuff:

The pro-life supporter had the temerity to point out to the angry mob that Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger was a flaming racist whose pro-abortion advocacy stemmed from her desire to rid society of non-white babies. And for that, he took both verbal and physical abuse from protesters.

These protesters literally can’t handle the truth. It drives them insane.

The only person in that video who isn’t a coward is the pro-lifer who’s willing to put himself in the lion’s den on behalf of women and the unborn. He’s probably also the only person in the video who isn’t an abject moron:

These protesters are a joke. A twisted, deranged joke.

That’s really the nicest thing we can say about any of them.

There’s hate in those eyes. Pure, unadulterated hate.

