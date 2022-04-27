Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter has caused some triggering outside of Twitter, and inside the company, some tears have flowed. Twitter’s top lawyer reportedly cried during a meeting about Musk taking over the company:

Shortly after billionaire Elon Musk bought the powerful social media platform, top Twitter lawyer Vijaya Gadde called a virtual meeting with the policy and legal teams she oversees to discuss what the new ownership could mean for them.

Gadde cried during the meeting as she expressed concerns about how the company could change, according to three people familiar with the meeting. She acknowledged that there are significant uncertainties about what the company will look like under Musk’s leadership.

Also, inside Democrat political circles, it’s clear that there’s some panic. Rep. Adam Schiff took a swing for the projection fences with his tweet about Musk’s purchase of Twitter:

Can it possibly get more ironic than Rep. Schiff accusing others of spreading “disinformation”? Mollie Hemingway pointed out why Schiff is shamelessly self-unaware:

Reality doesn’t matter to Schiff, who has narratives to push and lies to tell.

Bingo.

Schiff’s eagerness to find dirt on Trump has caused him to beclown himself:

