Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter has caused some triggering outside of Twitter, and inside the company, some tears have flowed. Twitter’s top lawyer reportedly cried during a meeting about Musk taking over the company:

Shortly after billionaire Elon Musk bought the powerful social media platform, top Twitter lawyer Vijaya Gadde called a virtual meeting with the policy and legal teams she oversees to discuss what the new ownership could mean for them. Gadde cried during the meeting as she expressed concerns about how the company could change, according to three people familiar with the meeting. She acknowledged that there are significant uncertainties about what the company will look like under Musk’s leadership.

Also, inside Democrat political circles, it’s clear that there’s some panic. Rep. Adam Schiff took a swing for the projection fences with his tweet about Musk’s purchase of Twitter:

Here's my take on the world’s richest man buying Twitter: He makes a great car and rocket. But I’m concerned his personal views will stop the fight against disinformation on social media. The problem on Twitter hasn't been too much content moderation – it's too much hate. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) April 27, 2022

Can it possibly get more ironic than Rep. Schiff accusing others of spreading “disinformation”? Mollie Hemingway pointed out why Schiff is shamelessly self-unaware:

Remember when you knowingly and maliciously pushed disinformation for YEARS, falsely claiming to have evidence of Trump colluding with Russia to steal the 2016 election? — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 27, 2022

Reality doesn’t matter to Schiff, who has narratives to push and lies to tell.

People who support censorship of their political opponents are the biggest threat to the country right now. The new propaganda use of the term “disinformation” to support totalitarian thought control is terrifying. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 27, 2022

Bingo.

Adam Schiff entered a false call transcrpit into the Congressional record, he is a liar. https://t.co/LvXcR14nRd — Mark Trez (@MarkTrzeciak) April 27, 2022

Schiff’s eagerness to find dirt on Trump has caused him to beclown himself:

How about the time he took a call from a couple of Russian comedians who fooled him into thinking they had naked pictures of Trump. 🤪 — Deb Heine, Dissident (@NiceDeb) April 27, 2022

***

Related:

‘Sorry, wrong tape’: Tucker Carlson shows scene inside Twitter HQ when Elon Musk’s purchase was announced

Recommended Twitchy Video