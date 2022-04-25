Twitter is now owned by Elon Musk, and it’s no secret that many employees of the social media platform are not happy about it. The good news for them is that President Biden has created a utopian economy and they can leave Twitter knowing they will find that great-paying jobs are in abundance elsewhere.

On Fox News Monday night, Tucker Carlson had a video showing the scene inside Twitter after Musk’s purchase was finalized. However, the video wasn’t exactly filmed at Twitter headquarters, but it was close enough:

"Sorry. Wrong tape."

Tucker on view inside Twitter HQ on learning the Musk news. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Du7qo7Jaf7 — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) April 26, 2022

Ouch! Look away, Hillary Clinton… look away:

Now that was funny. Will Hillary Clinton and her devoted following think so? Not likely.

The Hillary Clinton election night video is always a good one. #tucker — MsZucc (@CarmiOnTheVerge) April 26, 2022

The scene inside Twitter HQ is really the scene of the Clinton campaign election day 2016 LOL #Tucker — Levois J (@levois) April 26, 2022

Hilarious, and so true.

Here’s Carlson’s entire opening monolog:

Tucker Carlson's Opening Monologue On @elonmusk Buying Twitter "Musk's purchase of Twitter is the single biggest political development since Donald Trump's election in 2016. It is certainly the most threatening challenge to the corrupt & incompetent leadership of this country." pic.twitter.com/AAfWw3zBhS — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) April 26, 2022

***

