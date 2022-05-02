One blue check journo attending Saturday night’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner likened the event to a horror film because of the packed, maskless house. Last week Transporation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said it was “safe” to be unmasked at the WHCD because it’s a large ballroom, as opposed to on commercial airplanes where this administration believes everyone should be masked.

However, it’s been noticed that not everybody at the WHCD was maskless.

As anyone seen a picture of the servers at the #WHCD ? I want to know if they are masked. — Deedo (@Deedo_70) May 1, 2022

Any time in the Covid era when the elites gathered together, it’s always been made clear which people are “the help,” and the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and events surrounding the event were no different:

Only the servants are made to wear masks. Political elites at their worst. #whcd #whitehousecorrespondents pic.twitter.com/rBVGJABwY7 — Lianne Beyer (@patriot_lianne) May 1, 2022

#WHCD #WHCD2022

Masks need to be mandatory right Dr? At least the help in the back wearing his. pic.twitter.com/sRMscUgkLo — Justin 🇺🇸🙏 (@JustinScott756) May 1, 2022

Did they really think that the servers wearing masks while the others in the large crowd didn’t was doing anything to stop the spread? The “science” here is so confusing.

#WHCD hundreds of people. No one wearing masks except the servers!!! What ridiculous rule is this? #stupid — jessicush larush (@jessicushlarush) May 1, 2022

The servers at the White House Correspondents' Dinner had to wear masks so that they understood their place was beneath all the elite in that room. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 2, 2022

The servers don’t count as part of the “sophisticated and vaccinated crowd.”

The poor servers at the WH correspondents dinner still wearing masks. Why didn’t they get the option of showing a negative test like the guests? — That’s not me,it’s Murphy’s yearbook pic (@Thelmavrh) May 1, 2022

The scene set off Rep. Claudia Tenney’s hypocrisy detector:

No better example of the anti-science hypocrisy of the left and the corporate media shills that protect this fiction. https://t.co/APicStUde7 — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) May 1, 2022

Somebody needs to call for a “15 days to slow the spread” of hypocrisy.

