One blue check journo attending Saturday night’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner likened the event to a horror film because of the packed, maskless house. Last week Transporation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said it was “safe” to be unmasked at the WHCD because it’s a large ballroom, as opposed to on commercial airplanes where this administration believes everyone should be masked.

However, it’s been noticed that not everybody at the WHCD was maskless.

Any time in the Covid era when the elites gathered together, it’s always been made clear which people are “the help,” and the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and events surrounding the event were no different:

Did they really think that the servers wearing masks while the others in the large crowd didn’t was doing anything to stop the spread? The “science” here is so confusing.

The servers don’t count as part of the “sophisticated and vaccinated crowd.”

The scene set off Rep. Claudia Tenney’s hypocrisy detector:

Somebody needs to call for a “15 days to slow the spread” of hypocrisy.

