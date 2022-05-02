As we told you earlier, there was a bit of fake news going around at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Saturday night after host Trevor Noah indicated that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in attendance:

“There’s many big names here tonight. Yeah. One of my favorites, Ron DeSantis is here. Yeah, yeah. Oh, man. I’m actually surprised that he found the time. You know, he’s been so busy trying to outmaneuver Trump for 2024. I see you, Ron. I see you, player.”

Trevor Noah on FL Gov. DeSantis eyeing a 2024 presidential run: ‘Ron DeSantis is one step ahead [of Trump]. First you ban the math textbooks, then nobody knows how to count the votes’ #WHCD pic.twitter.com/HZ6iyXybmG — NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 1, 2022

This morning Gov. DeSantis left a rhetorical mushroom cloud over the WHCD with his comments about the event:

"I would NEVER attend that!" Ron DeSantis blasts "paragons of truth" who lied about his attendance at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. "It just shows you why that cabal of people in DC, New York, are so reviled by so many Americans." pic.twitter.com/PQtjwXKgwD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 2, 2022

“I would never attend that. I have no interest in that. I do not watch it, I do not care what they do. But for them to advertise me when that invitation was rejected by my office, that is a lie. And so here they are saying how important they are saying they’re these paragons of truth and yet there they are lying about something that is readily verifiable. So the idea that I was there is false, the idea that I would have ever gone is false. And why they would want to try to perpetuate a lie about that I don’t know. But I think it just shows you why that cabal of people in DC and New York are so reviled by so many Americans. I think it’s a reputation that’s been well deserved.”

Trevor Noah’s remark at the WHCD sounds like a job for Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Board!

You know he’s right https://t.co/N8LILJt8iN — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 2, 2022

He is.

What a shock…the Liberal Media Machine lied again… https://t.co/aOxQGEOU3x — Rsq_Boss (@rsq_boss) May 2, 2022

