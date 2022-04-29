This year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner is going to be super science-y. For starters, in order to help lower the risk of Covid spread, President Biden will reportedly attend but skip the dinner portion of the evening when apparently the virus will be at its most dangerous, or something. However, Biden is expected to speak at the event, and The View’s Joy Behar has helped provide the president with some material.

Are the “jokes” cringe? Does Biden have trouble pronouncing “kleptocracy”? You bet!

Me listening to Joy Behar’s jokes with the ladies on #TheView… pic.twitter.com/EgmfTxsTyx — BB5akaTHECHAMP (@BB5akaTHECHAMP) April 29, 2022

Try and get through this without cringing multiple times:

Joy Behar shares some jokes The View's "comedy writer on staff" wrote for Biden to use at the White House Correspondents Dinner, all targeting people on the right. They barely get a reaction out of the studio audience, mostly groans and then applause when she finally gave up. pic.twitter.com/g0S0lVBGwc — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 29, 2022

Yikes. Those “jokes” would make even Kenny Bania from “Seinfeld” roll his eyes.

The women of the View are the dumbest, most obnoxious people on TV and it's not even close. https://t.co/yi1dTHimlU — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) April 29, 2022

OMG This is beyond awful. These people…and their writers…are not talented. What an embarrassment. — Birdland (@Nevermore522055) April 29, 2022

Even Behar’s audience didn’t think they were funny.

***

Related:

The View’s Sunny Hostin reads between the lines and reveals that Elon Musk is only committed to ‘free speech of straight white men’

The View’s Sunny Hostin says her family has ‘explored’ suing the Trump admin, whom she blames for her in-laws’ deaths from COVID

The View’s Sunny Hostin says criticism of Kamala Harris’ inappropriate cackling habit is obviously ‘based in racism’

Recommended Twitchy Video