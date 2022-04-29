This year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner is going to be super science-y. For starters, in order to help lower the risk of Covid spread, President Biden will reportedly attend but skip the dinner portion of the evening when apparently the virus will be at its most dangerous, or something. However, Biden is expected to speak at the event, and The View’s Joy Behar has helped provide the president with some material.

Are the “jokes” cringe? Does Biden have trouble pronouncing “kleptocracy”? You bet!

Try and get through this without cringing multiple times:

Yikes. Those “jokes” would make even Kenny Bania from “Seinfeld” roll his eyes.

Even Behar’s audience didn’t think they were funny.

***

