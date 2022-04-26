It’s been less than 24 hours since the world got confirmation that all your Twitter are belong to Elon Musk, but we expect the meltdowns to continue on into the near (and distant) future.

We recently told you about Hofstra University Associate Professor Kara Alaimo’s CNN opinion piece voicing concern that Twitter under Elon Musk would become a haven for misogyny and hate emanating from straight white male circles. On today’s edition of “The View,” cohost Sunny Hostin echoed Alaimo’s fear, though she tried to disguise it as stunningly brave tough-girl talk:

Seems to her!

Watch out, all you straight white men who have nothing better to do with your time than hang on Sunny Hostin’s every tweet! She’s got a block button, and she knows how to use it.

Maybe she should use it, because we’re tired of listening to her complain about stupid crap all the time. She’d be doing herself and us a favor.

Never ever.

What they don’t seem to realize is that they’re not fooling anyone. There’s nothing moral about their authoritarian need for censorship. Their authoritarian and racist need for censorship.

