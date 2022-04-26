It’s been less than 24 hours since the world got confirmation that all your Twitter are belong to Elon Musk, but we expect the meltdowns to continue on into the near (and distant) future.

We recently told you about Hofstra University Associate Professor Kara Alaimo’s CNN opinion piece voicing concern that Twitter under Elon Musk would become a haven for misogyny and hate emanating from straight white male circles. On today’s edition of “The View,” cohost Sunny Hostin echoed Alaimo’s fear, though she tried to disguise it as stunningly brave tough-girl talk:

The View's Sunny Hostin: "So when Elon Musk says, 'wow, this is about free speech,' seems to me that it’s about free speech of straight white men." pic.twitter.com/q6jmGVK1gX — John Cooper (@thejcoop) April 26, 2022

seems to me https://t.co/MF9VAxkRlW — Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 26, 2022

Seems to her!

Sunny Hostin on The View: “It’s about free speech of straight, white men. So let them have it. Let them just go at it. I enjoy the block button on Twitter.” pic.twitter.com/dXC3xtNJ1W — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 26, 2022

Watch out, all you straight white men who have nothing better to do with your time than hang on Sunny Hostin’s every tweet! She’s got a block button, and she knows how to use it.

Maybe she should use it, because we’re tired of listening to her complain about stupid crap all the time. She’d be doing herself and us a favor.

*narrator*: It’s not. — James Dennard (@nilesdennard) April 26, 2022

It never ends, does it? — Kelly Dunnahoo (@KellyDunnahoo) April 26, 2022

Never ever.

They're struggling for some reason to paint their authoritarian need for censorship as moral. https://t.co/vxARhKX4u6 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) April 26, 2022

What they don’t seem to realize is that they’re not fooling anyone. There’s nothing moral about their authoritarian need for censorship. Their authoritarian and racist need for censorship.

They are really out here just saying straight white men shouldn't get free speech on live tv https://t.co/dkGgfFueNw — Dominic Panarese (@DominicPanarese) April 26, 2022

