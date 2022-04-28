Having solved all domestic problems, President Biden today announced that he’s seeking over $30 billion more to send to Ukraine:

Finally there was something we can agree with Biden on, and that’s that “we’re out of money”:

During Biden’s remarks, he got to the word “kleptocracy” on the teleprompter and the short-circuiting began:

Somebody reboot the president!

THIS IS FINE.

The Easter bunny definitely should have intervened.

Maybe next time the White House should just have the bunny deliver the remarks.

The Democrats need to be sent that message big time in November.

***

