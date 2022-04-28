Having solved all domestic problems, President Biden today announced that he’s seeking over $30 billion more to send to Ukraine:

JUST IN – Biden is requesting $33 billion “emergency funding” to provide weapons and economic assistance to Ukraine. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 28, 2022

Finally there was something we can agree with Biden on, and that’s that “we’re out of money”:

“Basically we’re out of money” says Joe Biden, outlining an additional $33 billion request to help Ukraine. In March, Congress passed $13.6 billion in Ukraine aid — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 28, 2022

During Biden’s remarks, he got to the word “kleptocracy” on the teleprompter and the short-circuiting began:

Somebody reboot the president!

omg is he ok???pic.twitter.com/6zzdJomFHw — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) April 28, 2022

THIS IS FINE.

Biden's Ranking of Bad Individuals: Out: "Corn Pop was a bad dude." In: "Putin's Klep, klep, kl, kleptocracy, gonna klep… these are bad guys…" https://t.co/8MXraDthOC — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) April 28, 2022

The Easter bunny definitely should have intervened.

Just put the damn Easter Bunny in charge! We’re so screwed… https://t.co/9nwyuJA3O7 — Viking Rider🇺🇸 (@viking_duane) April 28, 2022

Maybe next time the White House should just have the bunny deliver the remarks.

I feel like @TheBabylonBee could provide some clarity on this. — Tracy Anderson (@TandCoffee17) April 28, 2022

America deserves better https://t.co/IqGkTJi2Ds — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) April 28, 2022

The Democrats need to be sent that message big time in November.

