The White House Correspondents’ Dinner will take place this year with President Biden in attendance. Well, Biden will be there most of the time anyway, but he’ll be skipping the part of the event when Covid is most likely to spread, or something:

Biden to skip eating portion of correspondents dinner to limit COVID risk https://t.co/QHAxz6u8jM pic.twitter.com/eD8k6iMiQ7 — The Hill (@thehill) April 28, 2022

The “science” is strong with this one!

The White House said Biden wants to attend “in a safe way”:

Biden may wear a mask when he is not delivering remarks at the annual event on Saturday, and he will not attend the dinner portion, Psaki said. The president will arrive for the speaking program, during which the White House Correspondents’ Association will award scholarships and recognize journalists covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Comedian Trevor Noah is also slated to speak at the event at the Washington Hilton. “He’s made the decision he wants to attend, in a safe way, the White House correspondents’ dinner to showcase his support for the free press, for the work of all of you, for the work of your colleagues around the world to not only share accurate information about COVID but also report on the war in Ukraine and all of the work that happens every single day,” Psaki said at a briefing.

Would it be “safe” for Biden to eat at the event if he had a few more boosters?

Four safe and effective vaccines later… https://t.co/9GwB1uMyzw — Old School Mama (@80sOldLady) April 28, 2022

COVID has agreed to leave the room after dinner. https://t.co/Q7jrpxX34P — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) April 28, 2022

Trust the science!

***

COVID positive. Double-boosted. No symptoms. So, why is Kamala Harris now taking Pfizer’s Paxlovid?

