President Biden announced today that he’s seeking another $33 billion in aid to Ukraine. During his remarks, Biden had a moment where he appeared to short circuit while attempting to say the word “kleptocracy.” But Biden talked about more than just Ukraine, and addressed the news that the GDP actually shrank in the first three months of this year.

Biden’s approach to explaining how the nation is doing economically is to just lie like crazy about how great everything’s going:

BIDEN: "I think what you're seeing is enormous growth in the country." The U.S. economy shrunk by 1.4% in the first quarter of 2022. pic.twitter.com/eZ21NzrA4T — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 28, 2022

This makes for quite the shot & chaser:

This morning, news broke that the U.S. economy shrunk by 1.4 percent in the first quarter of 2022. Joe Biden, only hours later: "What you're seeing is enormous growth in the country." pic.twitter.com/dDQ07nZzhI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 28, 2022

The bubble of denial around the White House is thick and impenetrable.

Talk about an alternate universe! — MDL007 🇺🇸😷 (@MDL007) April 28, 2022

It’s almost like they don’t even care if they’re caught in a lie — Wild (@The_WildEagle) April 28, 2022

It’s almost as if they’re proud of the amount of BS they shovel every single day.

Shrinkage is now enormous growth.

Absolute ass 🤡 https://t.co/4KBiDEjE3U — Unacceptable Views & Dogs (@Jinxkee1) April 28, 2022

For the Biden White House, down is up and bad is good — at least that’s what they want you to think.

***

Related:

NPR, CNN & NY Times among media doing their best to help Biden spin news about shrinking economy

Looks like the MSM have gotten the Biden admin’s memo on how to spin horrendous new inflation data

Jen Psaki says it’s important for the country to see how Biden ‘is continuing to lead on the economy’

Recommended Twitchy Video