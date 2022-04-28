President Biden announced today that he’s seeking another $33 billion in aid to Ukraine. During his remarks, Biden had a moment where he appeared to short circuit while attempting to say the word “kleptocracy.” But Biden talked about more than just Ukraine, and addressed the news that the GDP actually shrank in the first three months of this year.

Biden’s approach to explaining how the nation is doing economically is to just lie like crazy about how great everything’s going:

This makes for quite the shot & chaser:

The bubble of denial around the White House is thick and impenetrable.

It’s almost as if they’re proud of the amount of BS they shovel every single day.

For the Biden White House, down is up and bad is good — at least that’s what they want you to think.

