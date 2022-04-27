Earlier today NBC News reported that Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter has the “experts” very concerned. One of the “experts” in the NBC News story happens to be Elizabeth Warren, the noted objective social media algorithm specialist. NBC News’ might also consider journalist Aaron Rupar to be an “expert,” and he seems to think he’s spotted Musk being in violation of his contract:

Here’s one tweet that Rupar says Musk isn’t contractually allowed to say:

One more alleged violation:

Trending

First of all, are those “disparaging” tweets?

Let’s get back to that “isn’t contractually allowed to do” part. Yeah, about that:

Rupar tweeted something that isn’t accurate? No way!

Or maybe he just hopes his followers don’t know or don’t care about the difference.

***

Related:

It’s clear Aaron Rupar hopes people he knows at Twitter won’t have to endure the horror of working under Elon Musk

Aaron Rupar tweeting about ‘crappy situation’ at CNN inspires ‘life comes at you fast’ shot & chaser

‘Complete BS’: Saagar Enjeti busts WaPo journo who straight-up lied about him in order to paint Elon Musk as a safety threat

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Aaron RuparElon Musktwitter

Recommended Twitchy Video