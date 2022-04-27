Earlier today NBC News reported that Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter has the “experts” very concerned. One of the “experts” in the NBC News story happens to be Elizabeth Warren, the noted objective social media algorithm specialist. NBC News’ might also consider journalist Aaron Rupar to be an “expert,” and he seems to think he’s spotted Musk being in violation of his contract:

.@elonmusk isn’t contractually allowed to disparage Twitter and yet his last two tweets have been to disparage Twitter officials pic.twitter.com/hKFldEugcn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 27, 2022

Here’s one tweet that Rupar says Musk isn’t contractually allowed to say:

Vijaya Gadde, the top censorship advocate at Twitter who famously gaslit the world on Joe Rogan's podcast and censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, is very upset about the @elonmusk takeover pic.twitter.com/WCYmzNEMNt — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) April 26, 2022

Suspending the Twitter account of a major news organization for publishing a truthful story was obviously incredibly inappropriate — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2022

One more alleged violation:

Twitter lawyer Jim Baker, when general counsel of the FBI, personally arranged a meeting between the FBI and Michael Sussmann. In this meeting, Sussmann presented fabricated evidence in the Alfa bank matter. @elonmusk, this is who is inside Twitter. He facilitated fraud. pic.twitter.com/myKOQov3cO — Cernovich (@Cernovich) April 27, 2022

Sounds pretty bad … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2022

First of all, are those “disparaging” tweets?

That's not a disparaging remark, Aaron.

That actually happened and it is inappropriate. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) April 27, 2022

It’s been a rough couple of days for you, so I get this thin criticism is all you have to latch onto — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) April 27, 2022

Let’s get back to that “isn’t contractually allowed to do” part. Yeah, about that:

If you read the actual document, you would know that the limitation on disparaging tweets is only relevant to tweets "about the Merger." Tweets criticizing Twitter in general don't appear to be covered. At all.https://t.co/anHnK8vnMT https://t.co/GIdNiUYjrh — Stephen Horn🇺🇸 (@stephenehorn) April 27, 2022

Rupar tweeted something that isn’t accurate? No way!

Do…do you not understand the difference between Twitter and people who work for Twitter? https://t.co/Jcsy91JQyG — Heather “Sugar Birches” B (@BoulwareH2) April 27, 2022

Or maybe he just hopes his followers don’t know or don’t care about the difference.

