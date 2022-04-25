There’s a very good chance that the Democrats are heading into a midterm election wipeout, and adjusting the messaging is a must. But what if there’s no way to put a positive spin on what’s going on? The Washington Post was spotted taking this approach:

It never fails. Our policies are right, we just don't know how to communicate them to stupid people. Every time. pic.twitter.com/ZXIKGMAQZc — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 25, 2022

The WaPo’s going to dislocate a shoulder trying to carry this much water for Biden and the Dems:

Biden signals a message for the midterms: Democrats bring results, Republicans bring MAGA. But there’s little sign the party is delivering it with any energy or regularity.https://t.co/ZM0e1eBzNf — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 25, 2022

Ah, “journalism”! Yes, Democrats are baffled why they can’t convince voters that the dumpster fire they’re witnessing is in fact economic utopia.

lol at this being a news piece — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) April 25, 2022

They're struggling, Joe. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 25, 2022

No amount of shilling for the Democrats is too much for the “journalists” at the Post.

Democrats are bringing results. Food and gas shortages, high inflation and high deficits. https://t.co/wG6NViw20Z — The Ross Variant (@indyrallen) April 25, 2022

It really depends on what your definition of “results” is.

Best part is it’s the comms teams that are running this administration. — Jonathan Koevary (@jkoevary) April 25, 2022

“Democrats bring results”…show me 1 damn positive result for Americans, JUST ONE! https://t.co/QvO6STcumT — USNSubVet🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@sub_usn) April 25, 2022

The best result Biden and the Dems might bring would be if they lose control of Congress next year.

Democracy dies in sanctimonious self-congratulation. https://t.co/EfxSKEG3Lr — R (@RiahTsehcSmomRu) April 25, 2022

There are still several months until the November elections and we’re sure the WaPo will attempt to up its pro-Dem spin game as that date draws nearer.

