It appears that gun control advocate and pride of Harvard David Hogg is growing impatient with heavily funded anti-2nd Amendment organizations:

Hogg was then asked a question after floating the idea of starting his own organization:

Isn’t Michael Bloomberg doing exactly this? — Ben Davis (@bdaviskc) April 23, 2022

Apparently the groups the billionaire funds aren’t being nearly effective enough for Hogg:

That’s only several hundred million dollars and the organization is quite ineffective for how much money they get. Like almost shockingly ineffective. — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) April 23, 2022

They get hundreds of millions of dollars and are “shockingly ineffective”? Ok…

Almost like gun control isn't very effective at doing what you think it's supposed to do — The artist formally known as Skeletor (@BenKreitzer) April 23, 2022

Hogg’s comment says a lot.

Almost as if their goals are shockingly unpopular. — La Pistola (@VeloceLa) April 23, 2022

Not to mention shockingly unconstitutional.

Hogg admitting that Moms Demand and Everytown have gotten hundreds of millions from Michael Bloomberg but have just completely squandered it.https://t.co/KLWOMrihtL — Latino Rifle Association (@LatinoRifleOrg) April 23, 2022

Maybe Hogg should ask himself if those organizations actually exist for other reasons.

Calling down thunder on ole Mike Bloomberg is something I didn't see coming. Fight the Power! https://t.co/mgzYjJI6PB — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) April 23, 2022

Pass the popcorn!

