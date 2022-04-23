It appears that gun control advocate and pride of Harvard David Hogg is growing impatient with heavily funded anti-2nd Amendment organizations:

Hogg was then asked a question after floating the idea of starting his own organization:

Apparently the groups the billionaire funds aren’t being nearly effective enough for Hogg:

They get hundreds of millions of dollars and are “shockingly ineffective”? Ok…

Hogg’s comment says a lot.

Not to mention shockingly unconstitutional.

Maybe Hogg should ask himself if those organizations actually exist for other reasons.

Pass the popcorn!

***

