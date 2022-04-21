The Florida House has voted to strip Disney of its self-governing status:

The Florida House passed a bill Thursday to eliminate the special district that allows the Walt Disney Co. to self-govern its Orlando-area theme park, sending the measure to Gov. Ron DeSantis for his signature. DeSantis, a Republican, called on the Legislature to back the measure during its special session this week. House lawmakers passed the bill in a 68-38 vote after the Senate’s 23-16 vote on Wednesday. The legislation would dismantle Disney’s special district on June 1, 2023. The district, which was created by a 1967 state law, allows Disney to self-govern by collecting taxes and providing emergency services.

The vote was fairly uneventful and Florida House Democrats took the defeat in stride. Just kidding! Many of them had a verbal fit:

NOW – Florida House votes in favor to strip Disney's self-government. pic.twitter.com/gq9S0po83K — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 21, 2022

This breakdown was not unexpected but is still pretty amazing.

Listen to them screech. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/IwItEjyAS2 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 21, 2022

“It is my hope that we will be able to proceed civilly and with decorum and with respect for one another.” Yeah, that didn’t end up happening.

Makes me all happy inside 😊 https://t.co/FvO4wm2eg4 — Stryf (@Stryf111) April 21, 2022

The tears are delicious.

I think I argue with those crazy people every day. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 21, 2022

We will be hearing a LOT of this come November. https://t.co/1oMf4Cvw3V — SUUUUURE You Won (@I_See_Hypocrisy) April 21, 2022

Hopefully!

***

