Symone D. Sanders, former Bernie Sanders surrogate and former senior adviser and chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, was a guest on today’s edition of “Meet the Press Daily” with Chuck Todd on MSNBC (where Sanders is also a paid contributor).

And for the record, Sanders was feelin’ pret-tay good about Florida Democrats’ and Disney’s chances in their fight against Ron DeSantis and Florida Republicans. How good? Good enough to put money on it, honey!

MSNBC's Symone Sanders: "My money is on the Disney lobbyists, honey." pic.twitter.com/udhemVTCDy — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 20, 2022

Power to the corporations and corporate lobbyists, baby! It’s about time they had their day!

Ron DeSantis has Dems defending tax breaks for one of America's largest corporations. https://t.co/1z33lRuoxd — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) April 20, 2022

Fun to watch Symone Sanders, former spokesperson for Bernie Sanders, rooting for a massive corporation to fight elected officials https://t.co/9D8wLHDZfy — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 20, 2022

That’s fun, to be sure. But it’s not even the best part:

This clip is made by Chuck Todd informing her a few seconds later that the Disney lobbyists did, in fact, lose. https://t.co/uulRWeuRbM — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) April 20, 2022

We hope you watched the video to the end back there. Because man. That bit was delicious. Just absolute *chef’s kiss* material.

She's going to lose a lot of money, honey. — Giuseppe Franco (@viperstrike74) April 20, 2022

Uh, yeah.

Florida Senate Passes Bill Stripping Disney World of Special Statushttps://t.co/Er1rPEuGQr — Townhall Media (@TownhallMedia) April 20, 2022

🚨BREAKING: Florida Senate, on a 23-16 vote, just passed legislation ENDING Disney’s tax privilege, self-governing power & special exemption status. — Tim Swain (@SwainForSenate) April 20, 2022

Life comes at you fast.

The bill passed the Senate 23/16 and I think Florida's Senate is 24/16 GOP/Dem, one senator either didn't vote or missed the vote. But no Republican voted against. https://t.co/AcrBKy78id — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) April 20, 2022

Disney has had the special district for 50 years and it's gone after a few weeks of debate. That's a big change. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) April 20, 2022

Well, hopefully Symone set aside some small change before placing her bet. Otherwise she’s gotta be flat-broke right now.

