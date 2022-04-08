President Biden and Vice President Harris had an event outside the White House today in honor of Judge Ketanji Brown Harris, who was confirmed to be the country’s newest Supreme Court justice after Stephen Breyer retires.

Biden and the Democrats are now carrying Mitt Romney on their shoulders and heaping praise upon the Republican senator from Utah. A lot sure has changed since Romney was running against Barack Obama in 2012:

Trending

Remember what then VP Biden said in front of a crowd that consisted of many African Americans?

What a difference a few years and Romney helping out the Dems as a senator makes, right?

It would be nice but it’s not going to happen in a million years.

Romney might go back to being considered a horrible person the moment in the future he doesn’t vote the way the Democrats would like.

***

Related:

Joe Biden recalls the time he spent traveling with Xi Jinping in the Himalayan foothills, though he seems skeptical it happened

Joe Biden lauds Ketanji Brown Jackson for triumphing over Senate GOP’s ‘verbal abuse [and] most vile baseless assertions and accusations’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe BidenJudge Ketanji Brown JacksonMitt RomneySCOTUSSupreme Court

Recommended Twitchy Video