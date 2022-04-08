President Biden and Vice President Harris had an event outside the White House today in honor of Judge Ketanji Brown Harris, who was confirmed to be the country’s newest Supreme Court justice after Stephen Breyer retires.

Biden thanks GOP senators who voted to confirm Jackson, saying they deserve "enormous credit." He calls Collins and Murkowski women of integrity. "Mitt Romney, whose dad stood up like he did — his dad stood up and made these decisions on civil rights." — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) April 8, 2022

"Sen. Collins is a woman of integrity. Sen. Murkowski of Alaska the same…. Mitt Romney, whose dad stood up like he did. They deserve enormous credit." — President Biden praises Republicans who crossed party lines to vote for Judge Jackson to become Justice Jackson — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) April 8, 2022

Biden and the Democrats are now carrying Mitt Romney on their shoulders and heaping praise upon the Republican senator from Utah. A lot sure has changed since Romney was running against Barack Obama in 2012:

Also, Romney's gonna put y'all back in chains. https://t.co/pNHYPBIadS — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) April 8, 2022

What did he say about Romney in 2012 again? pic.twitter.com/zAyqRw17fQ — Russell Michaels, The Tall Man, Momotaros, Jinzo (@TGBED8v8) April 8, 2022

Remember what then VP Biden said in front of a crowd that consisted of many African Americans?

What a difference a few years and Romney helping out the Dems as a senator makes, right?

Biden told voters that Romney would put black people “back in chains.” His praise for Romney as a civil rights icon is pure BS https://t.co/znJHd1pFoH — John Hasson (@SonofHas) April 8, 2022

That's nice of course back in 2012 then VP Biden told a black audience that if Romney wete elected they would be "back in chains…" Be nice if he apologized for that. https://t.co/SurczlwKLO — Michstfr (@Michstfr1) April 8, 2022

It would be nice but it’s not going to happen in a million years.

Wow! What a transformation Mitt Romney has undergone in 10 years, according to Joe Biden. From putting Black ppl back in chains to standing up for civil rights. A remarkable and welcomed change. https://t.co/Y7cD9oCbZA — Justin (@Justin_TTF) April 8, 2022

In 2012 Biden said Romney wanted to reinstate slavery so kindly buzz off ! https://t.co/futOi3nvO2 — Anonymous Political Gritty (@TBDGritty) April 8, 2022

Romney might go back to being considered a horrible person the moment in the future he doesn’t vote the way the Democrats would like.

