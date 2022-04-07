After Tesla founder Elon Musk became the largest shareholder in Twitter recently, he teased “significant improvements” to the social media platform in the coming months, all while company CEO Parag Agrawal pretended to be thrilled.

Musk is also now on Twitter’s Board of Directors and he’s shared a preview of what the next board meeting might be like:

That’s exactly what many at Twitter are probably afraid of. Reuters has reported that there’s panic among some Twitter employees.

Tweets like this must be driving @paraga nuts. Lol. https://t.co/V0jbIShRTW — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) April 7, 2022

He’s exploding liberal heads with this tweet. LOVE IT!!! https://t.co/Y9H1upzV0B — Eric the Great 🇺🇸🍊 (@Topdawg_ejc) April 7, 2022

Here’s a fun idea:

Who thinks it should be live streamed? https://t.co/fAA4rHSf6J — Mini AOC (@RealMiniAOC) April 7, 2022

Twitter could probably make a few dollars if they were to broadcast the meeting as a pay-per-view event, but many at the company might not actually want anybody to see what happens.

