The Democrats have control of the White House as well as the Senate and House of Representatives, but not nearly enough is being done to dismantle the 2nd Amendment for the likes of gun control advocate and would-be woke pillow magnate David Hogg. How’s this for a heckuva take?

If you need a license to kill deer why don’t you need one to kill humans? — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) April 2, 2022

Really? Actually that might be a decent question for him to ask Planned Parenthood.

At least there’s a slight bit of self-awareness:

Plenty of people will think this is dumb- good for you. I’m not looking out for an election and I’m entitled to my own opinion no matter how much you disagree. There’s a block botton 😌 — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) April 2, 2022

If you need a license to drive car, cut hair or to hunt you ought to need one to buy a gun. — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) April 2, 2022

A certain somebody has never tried to buy a gun.

Pretty sure that filling out a 4473 form, showing 2 forms of ID, and providing my SSN to buy a firearm covers this “license” issue. Also, murder is already illegal (license to kill humans). https://t.co/P3Qv04zsPU pic.twitter.com/WoX4JK3LxG — Theresa Giarratano (@T_Giarratano) April 2, 2022

His tweets are just wall-to-wall WTF.

Harvard, everyone. They must be so proud. https://t.co/Z8GLmm1mBz — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 2, 2022

This is the result of a Harvard education. https://t.co/5RV73S1WMv — John D • (@RedWingGrips) April 2, 2022

Maybe Hogg will like this idea:

We should make murder without a license illegal. https://t.co/X3CmGaOMjY — Winston Smith #FJB 🇺🇲 🇺🇲 🇺🇲 (@Brain_Pwr) April 2, 2022

Right?

***

Related:

David Hogg DRAGGED for being so DESPERATE to dunk on Parental Rights in Education FL law he exploits deaths of his 17 classmates

David Hogg says no right is absolute and it shouldn’t be easier to buy a gun than a car (and people have thoughts)

‘I love parody accounts’: David Hogg’s latest argument against the Second Amendment does not inspire confidence in a Harvard education

Recommended Twitchy Video