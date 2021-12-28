Harvard’s currently on their winter recess. And that can mean only one thing: David Hogg has even more time on his hands than usual.
More time to dish out piping-hot takes like this one:
The second amendment is not an absolute right. None of our rights are.
We have a right to not be shot.
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) December 28, 2021
We also have a right to say things that are flat-out wrong and stupid. David Hogg chooses to exercise that right regularly.
All the education in the world and he doesn't understand the first thing about how rights work. https://t.co/Oad6jGqJ2t
— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) December 28, 2021
David Hogg doesn’t understand how rights work. Or U.S. Constitutions.
Have you even read the constitution? https://t.co/GzzpyNw45G
— Eric Spracklen🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) December 28, 2021
No, but he did stay at a Holiday Inn Express last night!
This is a factually inaccurate statement from a public figure, in the area that this platform has deemed his area of expertise. Shouldn’t a tweet like this, from such an account, come with a disinformation label on it, per twitter’s guidelines?
— Mike Daitch (@mikedaitch) December 28, 2021
Yes. Where are the Twitter Misinformation Police? We’ve got a live one!
You have a right to own and carry a gun. That is absolute.
You don't have a right to randomly shoot people.
You embarrassing moron. https://t.co/EUFgHZKeD7
— Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) December 28, 2021
Rights enumerated in the Constitution only limit the government. So if what you're saying is true then that means the government can't shoot you. 🤦♂️ You do have a right to help you prevent yourself being shot. You just don't like it. SMH pic.twitter.com/IByoz5xnXz
— Barry Bahrami (@BarryBahrami) December 28, 2021
The Second Amendment protects your right to not be shot. If it isn't absolute, then that means your right to not be shot isn't absolute. https://t.co/3FSakiGHcu
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) December 28, 2021
According to Harvard’s finest your right not to be shot is not absolute.
Good argument in favor of carrying for reasons of self defense. https://t.co/IZMSlVKy0U
— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) December 28, 2021
"None of our rights are absolute"
"We have a right not to be shot"
I love parody accounts. https://t.co/InaYe4cNgl
— S͙PUTZEE🎄D͙ALCASSIAN🏳️⚧️ (@SputzeeD) December 28, 2021
If nothing else, David Hogg’s good for giggles.
Hogg should take a field trip to the South Side of Chicago and preach that “right to not be shot” message, no? Let’s see how that goes. https://t.co/MamYYetsSf
— Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) December 28, 2021
He certainly has the right to try that.
Man this kid is unaware and unread. Gotta keep our children away from these kinds of thugs. https://t.co/CfDyci2bMv
— Maj Toure (@MAJTOURE) December 28, 2021
It doesn’t have to be this way, David.
I recommend you take this course to better understand the topic:https://t.co/npTRMsKEX1
— Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) December 28, 2021
It couldn’t hurt, David.
The dumbest tweet, quite possibly ever. https://t.co/x3stgQyDHO
— Aims 💋 (@awakenotwoke17) December 28, 2021