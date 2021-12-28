Harvard’s currently on their winter recess. And that can mean only one thing: David Hogg has even more time on his hands than usual.

More time to dish out piping-hot takes like this one:

The second amendment is not an absolute right. None of our rights are. We have a right to not be shot. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) December 28, 2021

We also have a right to say things that are flat-out wrong and stupid. David Hogg chooses to exercise that right regularly.

All the education in the world and he doesn't understand the first thing about how rights work. https://t.co/Oad6jGqJ2t — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) December 28, 2021

David Hogg doesn’t understand how rights work. Or U.S. Constitutions.

Have you even read the constitution? https://t.co/GzzpyNw45G — Eric Spracklen🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) December 28, 2021

No, but he did stay at a Holiday Inn Express last night!

This is a factually inaccurate statement from a public figure, in the area that this platform has deemed his area of expertise. Shouldn’t a tweet like this, from such an account, come with a disinformation label on it, per twitter’s guidelines? — Mike Daitch (@mikedaitch) December 28, 2021

Yes. Where are the Twitter Misinformation Police? We’ve got a live one!

You have a right to own and carry a gun. That is absolute. You don't have a right to randomly shoot people. You embarrassing moron. https://t.co/EUFgHZKeD7 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) December 28, 2021

Rights enumerated in the Constitution only limit the government. So if what you're saying is true then that means the government can't shoot you. 🤦‍♂️ You do have a right to help you prevent yourself being shot. You just don't like it. SMH pic.twitter.com/IByoz5xnXz — Barry Bahrami (@BarryBahrami) December 28, 2021

The Second Amendment protects your right to not be shot. If it isn't absolute, then that means your right to not be shot isn't absolute. https://t.co/3FSakiGHcu — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) December 28, 2021

According to Harvard’s finest your right not to be shot is not absolute. Good argument in favor of carrying for reasons of self defense. https://t.co/IZMSlVKy0U — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) December 28, 2021

"None of our rights are absolute" "We have a right not to be shot" I love parody accounts. https://t.co/InaYe4cNgl — S͙PUTZEE🎄D͙ALCASSIAN🏳️‍⚧️ (@SputzeeD) December 28, 2021

If nothing else, David Hogg’s good for giggles.

Hogg should take a field trip to the South Side of Chicago and preach that “right to not be shot” message, no? Let’s see how that goes. https://t.co/MamYYetsSf — Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) December 28, 2021

He certainly has the right to try that.

Man this kid is unaware and unread. Gotta keep our children away from these kinds of thugs. https://t.co/CfDyci2bMv — Maj Toure (@MAJTOURE) December 28, 2021

It doesn’t have to be this way, David.

I recommend you take this course to better understand the topic:https://t.co/npTRMsKEX1 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) December 28, 2021

It couldn’t hurt, David.

The dumbest tweet, quite possibly ever. https://t.co/x3stgQyDHO — Aims 💋 (@awakenotwoke17) December 28, 2021

