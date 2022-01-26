As usual there’s a lot of the “it’s easier to buy a gun than…” game going on among lefties who either don’t know what they’re talking about or are willfully lying. This is David Hogg’s contribution today:

Wow, there’s a lot to unpack from that relatively short tweet:

Trending

Hogg’s obviously never tried to legally buy a gun.

We’re used to that.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2nd Amendmentdavid hogggun rightsguns

Recommended Twitchy Video