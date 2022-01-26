As usual there’s a lot of the “it’s easier to buy a gun than…” game going on among lefties who either don’t know what they’re talking about or are willfully lying. This is David Hogg’s contribution today:

It shouldn't be easier to buy a gun than it is to buy a car.

No right is absolute. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) January 26, 2022

Wow, there’s a lot to unpack from that relatively short tweet:

Pillow boy does realize that owning a car isn't a right, right? https://t.co/XaYtNVfpRK — 🍹Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) January 26, 2022

Tell me you’ve never bought a gun without telling me that you’ve never bought a gun. https://t.co/UQCmoAlfIm — ☯️Heather🍓🦄 (@hkmoon87) January 26, 2022

True, Thomas Jefferson tried his best to get “the right to own a car” into the constitution but he had sadly already passed the character limit. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 26, 2022

It’s literally not. — Aims 🍊 (@awakenotwoke17) January 26, 2022

Hogg’s obviously never tried to legally buy a gun.

owning a gun is a right. owning a car is not. also, it’s not easier to buy a gun than a car lmao. — Freckled Liberty 🔥 (@FreckledLiberty) January 26, 2022

1) Its not

2) Buying a gun should be as easy as buying a shovel

3) If a right is not absolute, its not a right https://t.co/DWXPqnvNje — T.W. Driedger 🏴 (@AnarchoMenno) January 26, 2022

"No right is absolute" says the Harvard student who claims Voter ID "violates" voting rights. https://t.co/lr6tsx1oyL — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Orange County Youngkinist🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@SwitchAtoll) January 26, 2022

Holy sh*tstain ….

I have never had to do an ATF 4473 to purchase a car. https://t.co/MfyxSNjiTe — 🍀 Tabatha-Ginger Snap 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇮🇱 (@Winning4Him) January 26, 2022

Every word of this is wrong. https://t.co/FVTepuC9Jb — 2A Patriot 🇺🇲 (@2A_Patriot_) January 26, 2022

We’re used to that.

