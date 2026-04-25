NAACP Says SPLC Indictment Is a ‘Chilling Attack on Civil Rights Advocacy’

Everyone on the Left is upset that the Southern Poverty Law Center has been indicted on 11 counts of wire fraud, bank fraud, and money laundering. No, USA TODAY, the SPLC wasn't indicted for using paid informants to infiltrate hate groups — it was indicted for paying hate groups so it had a reason to keep collecting donations.

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Not surprisingly, the NAACP has issued a statement calling the indictments "a chilling attack on civil rights advocacy" and using them to urge voters to vote Democrat in the midterms.

The DOJ's indictment of the Southern Poverty Law Center is a chilling attack on civil rights advocacy.



"Trump's DOJ has been weaponized by dangerous forces. Every organization and individual engaged in social justice should be alarmed. What we are seeing in real time is an… — NAACP (@NAACP) April 23, 2026

The post continues:

… administration seeking to leverage its position to target individuals and organizations that do not agree with its political thought." — NAACP President and CEO @DerrickNAACP Stand with us. We're urging every advocate to speak out and encouraging every voter to make their voices heard loud and clear in November during the midterm elections.

The NAACP is now defending the people who quite literally funded the KKK.



What a time to be alive. https://t.co/XS0C88L09u — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) April 24, 2026

The NAACP are buddies with SPLC. Both of them stoke hatred relentlessly. https://t.co/tDjXFuzbTg — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2026

They go hand in hand! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 25, 2026

Yeah we get it. It hurts your bottom line too. https://t.co/tiucvOEK1y — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 25, 2026

You’re fooling nobody with this. The simple fact you used the term chilling attack is the first tell. Everything else is just… transparent. — Craig Ray (@caustinray) April 24, 2026

Calm down, grifters. — JWF (@JammieWF) April 24, 2026

Yes! Organisations campaigning against hate groups like the KKK must be free to fund hate groups like the KKK so they can continue campaigning against them!



Anyone who disagrees is a Nazi, just like the KKK! — Mixy Pisa (@MixyPisa) April 24, 2026

The SPLC paid the leader of the Nazi Party of America as well.

LMFAO the NAACP defending the modern day KKK. — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) April 24, 2026

Sounds like we are about to find some secrets in the NAACP’s closets. Getting ahead of that story? — Jess (@Jess4u) April 24, 2026

It's a chilling attack on the same race hustling and money laundering racket you are part of. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) April 24, 2026

The irony of the black community supporting the bankrolling of the Klan is lost on no one. Except yourselves. Stop brainwashing your followers, you are destroying any credibility you may have had. LBJ would be proud and you should be ashamed. — Linda Quinn (@ljquinn) April 24, 2026

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I love that this is your response, not that you're appalled that the SPLC funded the literal KKK. Are you guys going to be the next organization to be indicted for this kind of fraud? — FedUpMajority (@FedUpMajority) April 24, 2026

The NAACP is another inverted nonprofit organization fueling the very hate they espouse they are fighting. Investigate them @DAGToddBlanche — bannk88 (@bakelso) April 25, 2026

Prosecuting fraud has a chilling effect on people who commit it.



Yes, that is the point. — QTheLibertine (@QTheLibertine) April 25, 2026

An actual civil rights organization would be saying how appalled it was that the SPLC was funding hate groups like the KKK, but since the NAACP is in on the same grift, of course, they had to come out with the "chilling effect" spin.

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