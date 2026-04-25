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NAACP Says SPLC Indictment Is a ‘Chilling Attack on Civil Rights Advocacy’

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on April 25, 2026
Meme

Everyone on the Left is upset that the Southern Poverty Law Center has been indicted on 11 counts of wire fraud, bank fraud, and money laundering. No, USA TODAY, the SPLC wasn't indicted for using paid informants to infiltrate hate groups — it was indicted for paying hate groups so it had a reason to keep collecting donations.

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Not surprisingly, the NAACP has issued a statement calling the indictments "a chilling attack on civil rights advocacy" and using them to urge voters to vote Democrat in the midterms.

The post continues:

… administration seeking to leverage its position to target individuals and organizations that do not agree with its political thought." — NAACP President and CEO @DerrickNAACP

Stand with us. We're urging every advocate to speak out and encouraging every voter to make their voices heard loud and clear in November during the midterm elections.

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The SPLC paid the leader of the Nazi Party of America as well.

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An actual civil rights organization would be saying how appalled it was that the SPLC was funding hate groups like the KKK, but since the NAACP is in on the same grift, of course, they had to come out with the "chilling effect" spin.

***

 

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