The House’s 1/6 Committee now has an interest in talking to Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Because of text messages the Committee released recently, Dems from AOC to Ilhan Omar have said Thomas should be impeached. The Democrat flailing about Thomas continued today after Nancy Pelosi was asked about the SCOTUS justice:

REPORTER: Should Clarence Thomas resign? PELOSI: "I don't think he should have ever been appointed." pic.twitter.com/wr5kl6gUvt — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 31, 2022

Just imagine the reaction if the political ideologies were reversed!

But I was reliably informed that it was racist to oppose a Black SCOTUS nominee… https://t.co/Ah1c2vjYg8 — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) March 31, 2022

They tried their best to stop a black man from becoming a justice, and failed.

They've never gotten over it. https://t.co/ZWhFBlCnEd — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) March 31, 2022

Also, according to the Left’s standard during the most recent Supreme Court confirmation hearings, isn’t that a potential “call to violence”?

11 Democrats voted to confirm Clarence Thomas. This was, in every sense of the word, a bipartisan confirmation. https://t.co/Tp6haGN8Ze — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) March 31, 2022

Honestly we’re surprised Pelosi didn’t insist that Thomas was “installed.”

Erasure! — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 31, 2022

She’s a racist for saying that. — NepaConservative (@nepaneocon) March 31, 2022

That is how the game is played, right Nancy? … Nancy?

