The House’s 1/6 Committee now has an interest in talking to Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Because of text messages the Committee released recently, Dems from AOC to Ilhan Omar have said Thomas should be impeached. The Democrat flailing about Thomas continued today after Nancy Pelosi was asked about the SCOTUS justice:

Just imagine the reaction if the political ideologies were reversed!

Also, according to the Left’s standard during the most recent Supreme Court confirmation hearings, isn’t that a potential “call to violence”?

Honestly we’re surprised Pelosi didn’t insist that Thomas was “installed.”

That is how the game is played, right Nancy? … Nancy?

***

