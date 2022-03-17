The federal government has appropriated quite a lot of money to get us through the COVID pandemic, but let’s face it: they still have a long way to go.

We have made tremendous progress in our fight against COVID-19 but our work isn't done. We need Congress to immediately provide $22.5 billion in emergency funding to sustain our nation's COVID-19 response. https://t.co/Y2WLOdi232 — President Biden (@POTUS) March 15, 2022

$6 trillion in COVID relief that last two years and now the White House can't go on without another $30 billion. https://t.co/LUQPrvT54E — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) March 15, 2022

Today, Nancy Pelosi wants to make one thing very, very clear: Congress needs more of our money in order to really and truly fight COVID in the way it needs to be fought. They need all the money they can get:

PELOSI: "We need all the money we can get to have the resources that we need to fight COVID…you want to stop transmission." pic.twitter.com/5dFcBR97aT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 17, 2022

This is about defeating COVID! That’s what this is about, OK?

Also, please stop asking her questions about COVID:

Pelosi gets annoyed with a reporter for asking questions about COVID "while people are dying in the Ukraine and all that." pic.twitter.com/5SiF5dhZaS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 17, 2022

It’s just “Ukraine,” Nancy. No “the.” And yes, people are dying in Ukraine and all that. But you were literally just talking about COVID. Questions about COVID seem relevant. At least to us.

They’re especially relevant since Nancy Pelosi is using COVID as an excuse to demand more money (that will almost certainly not be used for anything even remotely COVID-related). But we’re willing to cut her a little slack, because, after all, what’s happening in Ukraine is extremely important and maybe she just wants to steer the conversation toward the more pressing issues. Ukrainians’ plight obviously matters a great deal to her:

PELOSI says she will read a poem by Bono about Ukraine at the lunch today. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 17, 2022

PELOSI: "I will be reading a poem written by Bono about Ukraine which you might find interesting." pic.twitter.com/6AqHlpsTPP — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 17, 2022

Ooo, how exciting!

tfw they move on to bono poems pic.twitter.com/s25mJKBoZR — Matt Bruenig (@MattBruenig) March 17, 2022

Sorry, Lin-Manuel. Looks like it’s Bono’s time to shine. Via the glowing Nancy Pelosi, ideally.

Thank you Pelosi, very cool! pic.twitter.com/wxtnCFOZE6 — Josemaría Piulada (@txiokatu) March 17, 2022

Watch out, Vladimir Putin. You have no idea what you’re in for.

Striking fear into the hearts of our enemies https://t.co/DUC3694zIG — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) March 17, 2022

And even more fear into the hearts of Ukrainians.

haven't the ukranians suffered enough? https://t.co/xsMHpIKVzx — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) March 17, 2022

On behalf of America, we apologize to Ukraine — and the world, really — for Nancy Pelosi. We promise we didn’t vote for her.

We’ve written a poem to express our feelings:

Blue is the violet, red is the rosey Hell is too gentle for Nancy Pelosi.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

