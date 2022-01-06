Earlier today, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for a moment of silence in remembrance of the “fallen heroes” of January 6, 2021.

A moment of silence held on the House floor in honor of the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. pic.twitter.com/S4mUSKazI5 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 6, 2022

And once she got that out of the way, it was time to get down to business.

Show business, that is!

Nancy Pelosi just introduced, as part of the Jan 6 remembrance…. a song by Lin Manuel Miranda performed by the cast of Hamilton — Arthur Delaney 🇺🇸 (@ArthurDelaneyHP) January 6, 2022

You guys.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi begins reflection on 1/6 by tossing to pre-recorded remarks from Lin-Manuel Miranda. Pelosi quotes Hamilton: “If we lay a strong enough foundation, we’ll pass it on to you.” pic.twitter.com/jdYyloImen — The Recount (@therecount) January 6, 2022

YOU GUYS.

Welp.

Democrats applauded after the song (performed via video) concluded and Pelosi said it was important to have the arts as part of this. I was not expecting the arts today! — Arthur Delaney 🇺🇸 (@ArthurDelaneyHP) January 6, 2022

Maybe you weren’t, Arthur … but Democrats love nothing more than theater.

This is not the Onion, for the record. Though it’s pretty close:

Amazing.

My expectations were low but wow https://t.co/QQmN4DSuPu — Justice Warrior (John Brown stan account) (@OpenEyed_1) January 6, 2022

hahahah this holiday sucks so hard https://t.co/f82sEjXzoz — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) January 6, 2022

"Samuel Rayburn just introduced, as part of the Dec. 14 Pearl Harbor remembrance…. a song by Vernon Duke performed by the cast of Banjo Eyes." — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) January 6, 2022

We may have to join you.

Will the cake be served before or after the awards ceremony? Also, do we know yet what’s in the take home gift bags? Thnx. https://t.co/icXhF92wIv — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) January 6, 2022

But don't call this solemn occasion a performance for a cheering audience. https://t.co/0x1VYboxIc — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 6, 2022

Don’t you dare.

