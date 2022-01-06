Earlier today, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for a moment of silence in remembrance of the “fallen heroes” of January 6, 2021.

And once she got that out of the way, it was time to get down to business.

Show business, that is!

You guys.

YOU GUYS.

Trending

Welp.

Maybe you weren’t, Arthur … but Democrats love nothing more than theater.

This is not the Onion, for the record. Though it’s pretty close:

Amazing.

We may have to join you.

Don’t you dare.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Capitol riotsDear TheodosiaHamiltonJanuary 6January 6 riotsLin-Manuel MirandaNancy Pelosi

Recommended Twitchy Video