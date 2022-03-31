The Biden White House today marked “Trans Day of Visibility” and of course @POTUS had a couple of tweets about it:

To transgender Americans of all ages, I want you to know that you are so brave. You belong. I have your back. pic.twitter.com/mD4F0m3rU1 — President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2022

To everyone celebrating Transgender Day of Visibility, I want you to know that your President sees you. @FLOTUS, @VP, @SecondGentleman, and my entire Administration see you for who you are — made in the image of God and deserving of dignity, respect, and support. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2022

But it didn’t stop with the White House and some congressional Democrats. The U.S. Air Force had this tweet including a video:

Today is #TransDayofVisiblity–Check out @UnderSecAF Jones talk with Lt. Col. Bree Fram, highest-ranking openly transgender @DeptofDefense officer, about her role as the Deputy Chief of Acquisitions Policies and Process Division for the @SpaceForceDoD.https://t.co/cT1AOZmp4H pic.twitter.com/971RJIgGp6 — U.S. Air Force (@usairforce) March 31, 2022

An initial tweet was apparently deleted due to a grammatical error, so the above is the second attempt. The ratio that started on the first tweet picked up where it left off after the second offering.

Can you delete and go for a third try..? — Don Carter (@d1carter) March 31, 2022

Here for the ratio 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 — Kristin (@stuffthings1100) March 31, 2022

This is likely a record ratio… @WatchRatio — John Smith (@SciFiGuy2015) March 31, 2022

The ratio is going supersonic.

Serious question. Why is this ratio so bad? How come all the trans and service people aren't coming to the rescue? Only 81 people support this garbage? https://t.co/f7tV5JrO7V pic.twitter.com/1LhSMudiHk — Penthouse Sidebar (@drfessel) March 31, 2022

Good observation!

The United States Air Force is here to literally mansplain Women's History Month to y'all https://t.co/TD6DteIy8s — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) March 31, 2022

We are going to lose a major war — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 31, 2022

Is the US military going full woke? What could possibly go wrong?

As an AF vet, this is beyond pathetic. — UnC0mm0nS3ns3 (@US3ns3) March 31, 2022

Our enemies are laughing at us and salivating. https://t.co/gqKd75XxNf — Cowboy Ben (@CowboyBen23) March 31, 2022

