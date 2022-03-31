The Biden White House today marked “Trans Day of Visibility” and of course @POTUS had a couple of tweets about it:

But it didn’t stop with the White House and some congressional Democrats. The U.S. Air Force had this tweet including a video:

An initial tweet was apparently deleted due to a grammatical error, so the above is the second attempt. The ratio that started on the first tweet picked up where it left off after the second offering.

Trending

The ratio is going supersonic.

Good observation!

Is the US military going full woke? What could possibly go wrong?

***

Related:

Texas gubernatorial hopeful Beto O’Rourke officially makes trans kids a key part of his campaign platform [pic]

Real LIFE?! Biden’s spending YOUR tax dollars redoing body scanners so transgender passengers’ ‘sensitive areas’ don’t set off alarms

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ratioTrans day of visibilityUS Air Force

Recommended Twitchy Video