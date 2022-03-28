President Biden delivered some remarks today and then took a few questions, and the alternate reality was big with this presser.

Katie Pavlich summed up the cavalcade of desperate spin and attempted gaslighting that took place:

Biden was asked about the comment he made at the end of his speech in Poland that Putin “cannot remain in power.” Biden simply pretended he never said those words:

Also, Biden said “nobody believes we’re gonna take down Putin,” so you must have misunderstood him when he said Putin “cannot remain in power”:

How’s this for a flat-out denial of reality?

Trending

Wow.

Biden clearly didn’t want to talk about what he meant by “significant response” if Putin were to use chemical weapons:

When it comes to inflation, just go ahead and turn off your BS detector because if you don’t it’ll explode because of this next claim:

That weird “lean in and whisper” thing Biden likes to do was also featured:

Add it all up and… YIKES.

All is well!

***

Related:

Former SecDef Leon Panetta has a theory why Biden made the ‘gaffe’ about Putin

‘Propaganda not working’: Here’s the Biden poll number that ‘jumps out’ to NBC News journo

It is being noticed that headlines about Biden’s ‘billionaire’ tax are inconsistent with reported details of the plan

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags:

Recommended Twitchy Video