Katie Pavlich summed up the cavalcade of desperate spin and attempted gaslighting that took place:

Biden claims he did not tell U.S. troops they would be in Ukraine (he did). Biden says he didn't say the U.S. would respond "in kind" to a chemical weapons attack (he did). Biden says he didn't call for regime change (he did). — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 28, 2022

Biden was asked about the comment he made at the end of his speech in Poland that Putin “cannot remain in power.” Biden simply pretended he never said those words:

BIDEN: "I'm not walking anything back…but I want to make it clear I wasn't then, nor am I now, articulating a policy change." pic.twitter.com/qPNqz8ynaj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 28, 2022

Also, Biden said “nobody believes we’re gonna take down Putin,” so you must have misunderstood him when he said Putin “cannot remain in power”:

BIDEN: "Nobody believes we're gonna take down…Putin. Nobody believes that!" pic.twitter.com/neqX3CzfKF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 28, 2022

How’s this for a flat-out denial of reality?

Doocy: "The big things you say on the world stage keep getting walked back." Biden: "What's getting walked backed?" Biden: You told troops they are going to Ukraine, the U.S. would use a chemical weapon, and called for regime change in Russia. Biden: "None of the 3 occurred." pic.twitter.com/cwZPzANIoC — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 28, 2022

Biden clearly didn’t want to talk about what he meant by “significant response” if Putin were to use chemical weapons:

DOOCY: "And when you said a chemical weapon use by Russia would trigger a response in kind?" BIDEN: "It will trigger a significant response." DOOCY: "What does that mean?" BIDEN: "I'm not going to tell you. Why would I tell you?" DOOCY: "…The world wants to know?" pic.twitter.com/IdBjoLFMj6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 28, 2022

When it comes to inflation, just go ahead and turn off your BS detector because if you don’t it’ll explode because of this next claim:

That weird “lean in and whisper” thing Biden likes to do was also featured:

BIDEN: "A firefighter and a teacher pay more than double the tax rate that a billionaire pays." *leans in and whispers* "That's not right." pic.twitter.com/JteHqfPyjP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 28, 2022

This guy…. Wow. — Matt G (@MattyGee1975) March 28, 2022

it is truly painful to watch Biden try and explain all his gaffes — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) March 28, 2022

Joe Biden made some obvious errors on his trip to Europe & is clearly frustrated that he's getting pressed for answers on it — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) March 28, 2022

