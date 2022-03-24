During the confirmation hearings for President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Democrat Sen. Cory Booker was among those gushing over Ketanji Brown Jackson, and it moved her to tears. Sen. Booker was also blasting Republicans for not respecting confirmation hearing “norms,” and The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway was among those who are rolling their eyes:

Booker complaining about senators violating “norms” is some seriously rich projection. Why? Well, for starters…

Yes, that’s exactly what Booker did during the Kavanaugh hearings:

Democrats such as Booker make it clearer by the day that they think (or at least hope) everybody is suffering from amnesia.

And yet Booker will no doubt agree with the Washington Post’s editorial today that laughably claimed Republicans have treated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson worse than the Dems treated Judge Brett Kavanaugh. The gaslighting never stops.

