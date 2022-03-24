During the confirmation hearings for President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Democrat Sen. Cory Booker was among those gushing over Ketanji Brown Jackson, and it moved her to tears. Sen. Booker was also blasting Republicans for not respecting confirmation hearing “norms,” and The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway was among those who are rolling their eyes:

During Kavanaugh hearings, this grandstander broke every rule and norm around. https://t.co/PqXQlmZVah — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 23, 2022

Booker complaining about senators violating “norms” is some seriously rich projection. Why? Well, for starters…

didn’t he specifically brag about breaking the rules? — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) March 23, 2022

Yes, that’s exactly what Booker did during the Kavanaugh hearings:

Booker, who was about to run for president and who made a show of "knowingly violating the rules" during Kavanaugh hearing, now talking about norms. — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) March 23, 2022

Democrats such as Booker make it clearer by the day that they think (or at least hope) everybody is suffering from amnesia.

THIS GUY wants to give high-pitched weird emotional speeches about Senate/committee norms? pic.twitter.com/3rOhVsJSZL — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 23, 2022

Democrat Cory Booker, who threatened to violate Senate rules during the Kavanaugh confirmation ("I am Spartcus" moment), is now lecturing people about norms… Remember: the emails he threatened to release had already been released (it was all a stunt). pic.twitter.com/1wSUoAxCFb https://t.co/ZMPWIl4XNu — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) March 23, 2022

And yet Booker will no doubt agree with the Washington Post’s editorial today that laughably claimed Republicans have treated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson worse than the Dems treated Judge Brett Kavanaugh. The gaslighting never stops.

***

Related:

Sen. Cory Booker’s attempt to compliment Biden’s SCOTUS nominee is so cringe

‘Most scripted, disingenuous HACK in the Senate’: Cory Booker takes mansplaining to a whole new level screeching at ACB over Roe (watch)

If Cory Booker thought that blaming Mitch McConnell for obstructing COVID relief would save him from Americans’ wrath, he thought wrong

Recommended Twitchy Video