OK, quick show of hands: how many of you are shocked that the Washington Post is going to bat hard for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson? Anyone? Anyone? Bueller? Bueller?

Analysis: The remarkable bad faith involved in the “what is a woman” attackhttps://t.co/CzXbWQWzem — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 23, 2022

Ours was a rhetorical question, of course. Literally no one on the planet should be shocked. This sort of BS is to be expected from the “Democracy Dies in Darkness” crowd.

But we wish we could’ve hoped that they’d maybe try to be a little less shameless about it. We wish that, knowing full-well that they literally can’t help themselves.

And that’s why we end up here:

Republicans boast they have not pulled a Kavanaugh. In fact, they’ve treated Ketanji Brown Jackson worse, the Editorial Board writes https://t.co/HS2NOlmeFT — Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) March 24, 2022

It took the illustrious Washington Post Editorial Board to come up with this:

During the hearings, Republicans such as Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.) have congratulated themselves for declining to treat Judge Jackson the way Democrats handled the nomination of Brett M. Kavanaugh. In fact, by the most relevant measures, Mr. Graham and a handful of other Judiciary Committee Republicans have handled themselves worse. A woman credibly accused Mr. Kavanaugh of sexual assault. Democrats rightly asked the committee to investigate. After a superficial FBI review, Republicans pressed forward his nomination. In the end, it was Mr. Kavanaugh who behaved intemperately, personally attacking Democratic senators and revealing partisan instincts that raised questions about his commitment to impartiality.

Neither side is blameless in the politicization of the confirmation process. But, particularly after they iced out then-Judge Merrick Garland in 2016, Republicans have done the most damage. The clownish performances by Mr. Graham and others continue them on that trajectory.

“Iced out then-Judge Merrick Garland.” And Republicans are the clowns. OK, guys.

What even is this take? pic.twitter.com/WgAv2kFPcW — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 24, 2022

It’s a big pile of hot garbage, is what it is.

An absolutely ridiculous take. R's are absolutely behaving badly but haven't even come close to the cynical, scorched earth grandstanding we saw from Dems during the Kavanaugh hearings. Barrett was also treated with equal (or more) contempt than KBJ. — BlackNeckbeard 🏴‍☠️ 🇺🇦 (@BlackNeckbeard) March 24, 2022

That’s a great point. Then-nominee Amy Coney Barrett was raked over the coals and dragged through the mud by her Democratic Senate interrogators, with a whole lot of help from the media. But that didn’t make her a sympathetic figure in the eyes of WaPo; hell, they actively participated in the sliming of Amy Coney Barrett.

It must be wild, treating every day as if it were your first. pic.twitter.com/a6ZUWlYwqS — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) March 24, 2022

Journalism is a Bill Murray seasonal comedy now https://t.co/nvyJQCdUfS — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) March 24, 2022

And we have to laugh so we don’t cry.

***

Related:

WaPo’s Philip Bump wants to talk about the effort to ‘undercut’ Ketanji Brown Jackson by asking her to define ‘woman’

Recommended Twitchy Video