On Twitter, Candace Owens said that the New York Times requested a comment about how her thoughts about Ukraine have been shaped:
Owens’ response probably won’t make the front page of an upcoming edition of the NY Times:
Received an email from The NYTimes asking for comment regarding me “advancing ideas that Ukraine is a corrupt country”—similar to Russian state TV.
I replied informing them that I actually got my ideas from the New York Times, and provided them links to their past articles. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Zy6a7Btih4
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 21, 2022
The Times reporter might end up being sorry that question was asked.
OK, that's pretty funny. https://t.co/JcVTUxmnC2
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 21, 2022
Yeah, it definitely is pretty funny. Nobody self-owns like the New York Times.
Once again, here’s the shot:
***
Followed by a couple of chasers:
Maybe the NY Times should give up on this and just go back to re-confirming the Hunter Biden laptop story.
I just love how they always do this with the "we're finalizing the story today" crap. They just got burned, and I am HERE for it.
— Pam (@lifebythecreek) March 22, 2022
— Rohenke (@rohenke) March 21, 2022
That is how one deals with succubus NYT "journalists" writing fictional hit piece's https://t.co/Drw3R0M1iq
— Quos Deus vult perdere, prius dementat (@DaveB_MD) March 21, 2022
Priceless https://t.co/smfcXns7qQ
— Mr.Fredrick Corcoran🇨🇦 Honk (@FrederickCorco2) March 21, 2022
Hey NY Times — next time don’t ask a question when you’re not prepared for the answer!
***
