On Twitter, Candace Owens said that the New York Times requested a comment about how her thoughts about Ukraine have been shaped:

Owens’ response probably won’t make the front page of an upcoming edition of the NY Times:

Received an email from The NYTimes asking for comment regarding me “advancing ideas that Ukraine is a corrupt country”—similar to Russian state TV. I replied informing them that I actually got my ideas from the New York Times, and provided them links to their past articles. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Zy6a7Btih4 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 21, 2022

The Times reporter might end up being sorry that question was asked.

Yeah, it definitely is pretty funny. Nobody self-owns like the New York Times.

Once again, here’s the shot:

***

Followed by a couple of chasers:





Maybe the NY Times should give up on this and just go back to re-confirming the Hunter Biden laptop story.

I just love how they always do this with the "we're finalizing the story today" crap. They just got burned, and I am HERE for it. — Pam (@lifebythecreek) March 22, 2022

That is how one deals with succubus NYT "journalists" writing fictional hit piece's https://t.co/Drw3R0M1iq — Quos Deus vult perdere, prius dementat (@DaveB_MD) March 21, 2022

Hey NY Times — next time don’t ask a question when you’re not prepared for the answer!

***

Related:

Candace Owens explains to her audience that ‘Ukraine wasn’t a thing until 1989; Ukraine was created by the Russians’

Candace Owens explains that ‘WE are at fault’ for Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

Trump defends vaccines to Candace Owens: ‘The ones who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don’t take the vaccine’

Recommended Twitchy Video