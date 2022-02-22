We’ll defend Candace Owens’ right to free speech, because she’s entitled to that right just like any of us.

But that doesn’t mean we have to defend the things she actually says.

Like, there’s really no need to defend this:

I suggest every American who wants to know what’s *actually* going on in Russia and Ukraine, read this transcript of Putin’s address. As I’ve said for month— NATO (under direction from the United States) is violating previous agreements and expanding eastward. WE are at fault. https://t.co/NDmou8I36H — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 22, 2022

Or, if we may humbly suggest, no. Not at all.

You know, Candace, you didn’t have to say anything.

Uhm, no. This is a terrible, terrible take from @RealCandaceO https://t.co/KFTgxBQED8 — Julie Millsap (@JulieM615) February 22, 2022

One of many, unfortunately.

Blame America First https://t.co/Up640N1MCp — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) February 22, 2022

I remember when the "blame America" crowd was decisively on the left. https://t.co/CejDZzXWrp — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) February 22, 2022

The blame America first crowd has for more advocates on the right than I remember… https://t.co/VM3chRIldd — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) February 22, 2022

Fortunately, Candace Owens doesn’t speak for the Right.

Man are you an awful, unintelligent American. You would've been one of the idiots that believed every assertion Hitler ever made about being a man of peace. https://t.co/sDXaOBjURG — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 22, 2022

Totally fine to be anti-intervention. That is a reasonable position. But believing anything Putin says discredits you completely. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 22, 2022

Blame America is a disgusting policy. And going to Putin for "information" and "facts" is a terrible idea. https://t.co/x5AyYBIcPH — Scott Whitlock (@ScottJW) February 22, 2022

There is plenty of room to argue that it isn't in America's interest to get in the middle of Russia/Ukraine conflict without claiming we need to listen to Putin to get the actual truth. https://t.co/5mXH3vsrUC — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) February 22, 2022

It’s not only possible, but it’s actually easy to criticize Joe Biden without going the Blame-America route.

I’ve heard of useful idiots, but I see no use here. It’s one thing to be this ignorant, but another to just take Putin’s propaganda at face value and tell other people to do so. https://t.co/WXEp8jdp1q — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 22, 2022

At some point it’s just embarrassing. I understand having different views, but simply and constantly promoting complete stupidity isn’t about informed disagreement. Anyways, I’m sure she will have much more valuable things to add with her upcoming anti-vax documentary. — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 22, 2022

Btw if we are at fault, then who was at fault when Putin invaded Ukraine in 2014, Georgia in 2008, when he has installed puppets in several surrounding countries, when he has assassinated hundreds of critics (inc many on foreign soil), when he has ordered decades of cyber attacks — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 22, 2022

Again, blaming us for Putin’s aggression and attacks isn’t just a disagreement, it is anti-American propaganda. It is shameful and not something anyone who is “America first” or cares about any of our defining values should find reasonable or acceptable. — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 22, 2022

She didn’t argue that we shouldn’t send troops or that we should prioritize domestic issues. We can debate those positions. Owens and crew are arguing we should believe Putin’s propaganda and that this is our fault. This is beyond partisanship or politics. — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 22, 2022

My family suffered quite a bit before we escaped the Soviet Union for America. Thankful every day for that. It was truly an evil empire that Putin is desperate to re-establish. Those who side with evil aren’t on my side. That’s not a political or policy disagreement. — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 22, 2022

See, Candace? Putin is just bad. You can say it and stop there. You should have stopped there.

