We’ll defend Candace Owens’ right to free speech, because she’s entitled to that right just like any of us.

But that doesn’t mean we have to defend the things she actually says.

Like, there’s really no need to defend this:

Or, if we may humbly suggest, no. Not at all.

You know, Candace, you didn’t have to say anything.

One of many, unfortunately.

Fortunately, Candace Owens doesn’t speak for the Right.

It’s not only possible, but it’s actually easy to criticize Joe Biden without going the Blame-America route.

See, Candace? Putin is just bad. You can say it and stop there. You should have stopped there.

