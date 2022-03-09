U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has previously explained away high gas prices by reminding Americans that we’re “working through an energy transition” that will ultimately do away with fossil fuels altogether:

Biden’s Energy Secretary on high gas prices: "We're working through an energy transition…The reality is, we have to take some time to get off of oil and gas, we recognize this. This is a transition." pic.twitter.com/ZOCJIdZCa5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 3, 2022

However, in Houston, Texas today, Granholm pretty much begged oil companies to step up in spite of the Biden administration’s obstacles:

🚨Biden admin reverse ferret🚨 Jennifer Granholm, US energy sec in Houston today, addressing the American oil industry: “We are on a war footing. We are in an emergency… That means you producing more right now, where and if you can.” — Derek Brower (@derek_brower) March 9, 2022

“We are on a war footing,” stated Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm at the CERAWeek by S&P Global energy conference in Houston on Wednesday, calling on oil and natural gas producers to boost supply amid an energy crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) March 9, 2022

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm openly called on oil and gas producers to boost supply, saying “we are on a war footing” https://t.co/uHwc7hzLiJ — Bloomberg Markets (@markets) March 9, 2022

Shorter Granholm: “Look, we want to put you out of business but please help us out of this political jam in the meantime.”

lol wut? does she think we all have a 5 second memory span? https://t.co/twMxPYrLaR — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) March 9, 2022

Oh, what about green energy? LMFAO! — Wolfman's Brother (@ChadBritt13) March 9, 2022

That “transition” is apparently on temporary hold.

This administration couldn't stay on message if their jobs depended on it. (although for the record, they should've been using this message for weeks now) https://t.co/viHg77mZeT — The Empowerment Alliance (@EmpoweringUSA) March 9, 2022

Granholm’s apparently not finding high gas prices nearly as funny as she did a few months ago.

