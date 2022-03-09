U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has previously explained away high gas prices by reminding Americans that we’re “working through an energy transition” that will ultimately do away with fossil fuels altogether:

However, in Houston, Texas today, Granholm pretty much begged oil companies to step up in spite of the Biden administration’s obstacles:

Shorter Granholm: “Look, we want to put you out of business but please help us out of this political jam in the meantime.”

That “transition” is apparently on temporary hold.

Granholm’s apparently not finding high gas prices nearly as funny as she did a few months ago.

