Yesterday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki claimed that rising gas prices have nothing to do with Biden administration policies and are completely due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. That approach is now becoming the spin du jour for the Left, and the Biden White House will appreciate George Takei’s help to turn accepting inflation and high gas prices into an act of patriotism:

Americans: We can endure higher prices for food and gas if it means putting the screws to Putin. Consider it a patriotic donation in the fight for freedom over tyranny. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 4, 2022

Now we’re supposed to pretend what happened during Biden’s first term before Putin invaded Ukraine never happened?

George: This only makes sense if you think Russia began to invade Ukraine in Jan of 21. Paying more for gas and food while America pays Russia more for oil is not a patriotic donation. https://t.co/hLAZmu3Ndz — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 5, 2022

That particular form of “patriotism” is a lot more difficult for non-millionaires.

Says the rich guy — Space Woman Spiff 👩🏻‍🚀 (@BellaPelosi) March 5, 2022

Guy worth at least $14 million lecturing poor Americans on “sacrifice” is rich. No pun intended. https://t.co/i7Tq2cS2Do — Amy “Ice Shanty Hoe” Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) March 5, 2022

I saw this tweet last night, & it sits with me still; it is the same attitude used to justify shutting down businesses indefinitely, keeping people from dying loved ones, & stealing years of childhood, & the ones clamoring for the "sacrifice" sacrifice nothing. https://t.co/cgUQQKSSi3 — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) March 5, 2022

Weird how that works, right!?

Americans: Just stop being poor. https://t.co/T3XOGFktvJ — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 5, 2022

It’s as simple as that!

Rich celebs under Trump: Patriotism is white supremacy. Rich celebrities under Biden: Patriotism is not being able to afford anything. Well, *you* not being able to afford anything, serfs. https://t.co/hk2ekpriFH — Whatever (@DRussell76) March 5, 2022

I thought it was because of the greedy corporations. https://t.co/s90R2fUoxI — Brian (@dustopian) March 5, 2022

Out: High gas and food prices are because of greedy corporations.

In: Paying high prices for gas and food without question is the highest form of patriotism!

***

