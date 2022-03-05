Yesterday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki claimed that rising gas prices have nothing to do with Biden administration policies and are completely due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. That approach is now becoming the spin du jour for the Left, and the Biden White House will appreciate George Takei’s help to turn accepting inflation and high gas prices into an act of patriotism:

Now we’re supposed to pretend what happened during Biden’s first term before Putin invaded Ukraine never happened?

That particular form of “patriotism” is a lot more difficult for non-millionaires.

Weird how that works, right!?

It’s as simple as that!

Out: High gas and food prices are because of greedy corporations.

In: Paying high prices for gas and food without question is the highest form of patriotism!

