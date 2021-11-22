OMG, you guys. Did you hear about all those right-wing conspiracy theorists who pounced all over footage of Joe Biden featuring a blurred-out presidential seal?

Because George Takei sure did, and he shared a video all about it with his legions of devoted fans:

No, rightwing conspiracy theorists, nothing to see here. Not that facts will stop them…🙄 pic.twitter.com/fMhdle5uMt — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 19, 2021

Didja catch Twitchy staple and Listmaster Siraj Hashmi’s appearance? Big congrats to him on officially making the big time.

Something I didn't think I'd get to see this weekend. @SirajAHashmi getting fact-checked by Sulu. Yet, here we are. https://t.co/yve0dz2H68 pic.twitter.com/FRvWH65ULN — Fuzzy Taylor (@FuzzyTaylor235) November 20, 2021

A blurred seal is highly illogical https://t.co/jyKmUD5wxr pic.twitter.com/wEPLkOgJtT — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) November 20, 2021

Well anyway, Hashmi’s tweet should’ve been a dead giveaway to George that all the business about the Presidential Seal wasn’t just a right-wing conspiracy run amok. But that went right over George’s head.

And as a result, George’s tweet and video meant to make conservatives look stupid actually made George look like the ass.

how embarrassing for George oh myyyyy https://t.co/TwqwLjvCJn — Russ Lewis (@neoclassic911) November 21, 2021

Boy, you hate to see it.

Explain this then pic.twitter.com/ea2WjOK38k — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) November 20, 2021

We’ll wait for George’s next video. If it’s anything like that one, we’re in for a treat.

The “disinformation” crusade has gone so far that not even obvious jokes are safe https://t.co/sANEz8kmKo pic.twitter.com/LUtLAV6TTr — Pho (@Cemtze) November 21, 2021

Takei got trolled into making this video. Pretty damn funny. https://t.co/YVF2qd7jzJ — Zachary Barba (@Skred_Red) November 21, 2021

You know a troll is highly successful when you get Captain Sulu to make an entire video taking the content at face value. https://t.co/oNU3mDQ39D — Blue Shift Blog (@BlueShiftBlog) November 21, 2021

Next up, this dumb boomer will get mad about a headline from the Babylon Bee https://t.co/p4i7WUkNGx — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 20, 2021

You’re damn right, it rules.

