The other day Maye Musk, mother of Elon, took Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren to the woodshed of reality after having heard enough of their criticism. But for now Sen. Sanders has moved on somewhat and has set his sights on the “superyacht” class who have so much more than others while so many are living paycheck to paycheck:
Super-large yachts have become the status symbol of the billionaire class. And Russian oligarchs are not the only people who own them. While half of our people work paycheck to paycheck, members of the American oligarchy spend hundreds of millions to build their very own yachts.
— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 5, 2022
There’s no self-unawareness like Bernie Sanders’ self-unawareness…
Which one of your houses are you giving up? https://t.co/ZxOxnYJRuM
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 5, 2022
You own three houses. https://t.co/j9qPeXsdd7
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 5, 2022
He seems jealous. Perhaps he could sell a couple of his homes and buy himself a yacht. https://t.co/Ob9q93y3ye
— Proud American (@hmoo516) March 5, 2022
All aboard the SS Hypocrite!
The one thing Bernie has in common with people who own superyachts is that he is utterly fucking shameless. https://t.co/o5wfZZTvy5
— Foster (@foster_type) March 5, 2022
And the working-class people who build those yachts are well paid for the job. But because you've never actually earned a paycheck outside government, or met a payroll, you have a microscopically limited understanding of how the economy actually works.
Also, you own 3 homes.
— Joel Engel (@joelengel) March 5, 2022
Socialists such as Sanders who always slam the rich and their mansions & yachts never take into account the fact the jobs that are created in the process. But at least pointing the “you’re too rich” finger helps create a distraction:
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 5, 2022
Depending on who you ask, Sanders could be considered to be among the wealthy class that he’s always condemning.
how else will we know they are better than us?
— Eric (human) ⬆️🇺🇦⬆️ (@EricMehoke) March 5, 2022
And lake houses even https://t.co/0eOoAwd3y6
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 5, 2022
Bernie mentions billionaires but not millionaires. Wonder why. https://t.co/vFj0ebVKc2
— Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) March 5, 2022
Sanders stopped including himself in the mix quite a while ago.
Are those the ones with or without three homes??? https://t.co/DNHpwBufAk
— Raymond the Neanderthal (@donley_raymond) March 5, 2022
Sounds like our senators should do something about this!
Oh, wait…
— Dr. Matthieu Chapman (@matthieuchapman) March 5, 2022
All politicians should have to work paycheck to paycheck. https://t.co/9IWnNOt8J9
— [email protected] Beπtoπ 🇺🇲 (@2nd_USAmendment) March 5, 2022
And yet how many actually do?
It's their money. What they do with it is none of your goddamn business.
Wealth is not a zero-sum game. https://t.co/WTIcAOMq5c
— John The Main Guy (@JohnTheMainGuy1) March 5, 2022
Sanders is just another leftist politician who believes that everything you have belongs to them and whatever you get to keep is only by their good graces.
