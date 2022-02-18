Vermont socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders is again playing the class envy game, this time by taking aim at the “incredible concentration of ownership” in the U.S.:

Sen. Bernie Sanders: "Never before in American history have so few owned so much, and this issue, the issue of the incredible concentration of ownership in our country is almost never talked about here in Congress or in the corporate media." pic.twitter.com/kNmhbD3fCW — The Hill (@thehill) February 18, 2022

Hey, maybe he’s right. For example, Sen. Sanders owns two more houses than most Americans:

How do you call if you are the owner of 3 houses, when you only need one @BernieSanders ? — El Nícola (@NicolasJFlores) February 18, 2022

Why do we have 27 different brands of deodorant but this man only owns 3 homes https://t.co/MfiWxjM889 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 18, 2022

It’s just not fair! (Cue eye roll)

This guy owns 3 homes — ErtzelCalhoun (@ErtzelCalhoun) February 18, 2022

You have 3 houses — BodhiFinn (@BodhiFinn) February 18, 2022

You are a mutli-millionaire politician who owns three houses @BernieSanders https://t.co/doGjG0WPIl — DogDad72 (@BillsMafiaTPA) February 18, 2022

3 homes Bernie. You couldn’t make it up 😂😂 https://t.co/Q9k055nt7i — Anthony Kerr 🍀🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🍀 (@akerrakerr) February 18, 2022

How many of his homes is he converting to community housing? https://t.co/uWPRYDz88f — Jon Lustig (@jonlustig) February 18, 2022

One more thing about Sanders:

“Workers of the world unite! Wait, not those workers.”

