Vermont socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders is again playing the class envy game, this time by taking aim at the “incredible concentration of ownership” in the U.S.:

Hey, maybe he’s right. For example, Sen. Sanders owns two more houses than most Americans:

It’s just not fair! (Cue eye roll)

One more thing about Sanders:

null

“Workers of the world unite! Wait, not those workers.”

