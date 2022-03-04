Bernie Sanders is known for a being an extremely polarizing political figure. But that doesn’t mean he’s incapable of having the occasional “Kumbaya” moment.

Here he is on “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert, talking about something that all Americans, from all walks of life, have in common:

We talk about being a divided nation. In many ways, that’s true. But, in some ways, we are absolutely united. For example, we all hate the drug companies. pic.twitter.com/ZbSpq05MVY — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 3, 2022

Hey, yeah! That’s tru— wait, what? We all hate the drug companies? We must’ve missed that memo.

What planet has this guy been on for the last two years https://t.co/vyYA3zepAr — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 3, 2022

He can’t have been on the same one we’re on, surely.

Taking “what have you done for me lately” to a whole new level. https://t.co/lboIyUz3Jp — jeremysenderowicz (@senderowiczj) March 3, 2022

Yeah, you know, now that we think about it, we’re getting major ungrateful-bastard vibes from Bernie.

You know, Bernie, it’s OK to turn the anti-capitalism knob below 11 sometimes.

The drug companies that produced the Covid vaccines? https://t.co/GYemHOoftj — Chris Freiman (@cafreiman) March 3, 2022

i dunno man i'm pretty positive towards Pzifer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, BioNTech… https://t.co/U23h8NOYMO — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) March 3, 2022

I love the drug companies. Especially Pfizer, Moderna and J&J! https://t.co/SiINLsCe3R — Alex Tabarrok (@ATabarrok) March 3, 2022

I too hate them for making vaccines that saved the economy and also my social life https://t.co/sZyoqfCZqf — Elite Blasphemer (@handbrakedance) March 3, 2022

Is that because they came up with the vaccines for Covid while the world’s socialized medicine systems puttered around aimlessly? Or is it some other cure they came up with that we should hate them for? https://t.co/wTGbGO1YTn — Mario Loyola (@Mario_A_Loyola) March 3, 2022

Move over, Abe Simpson. Bernie Sanders is our 21st-century old man yelling at cloud.

I do not hate drug companies. https://t.co/KLN90aM0We — Kim Taylor (@kimmytaylor) March 3, 2022

A big pharma drug company that developed and produces my cancer medication gives me (and countless others) my medication completely free saving me over $175,000 a year. But yea, all drug drug companies are bad. Kinda like sweeping generalizations https://t.co/T2jDgrzNFT — Mr A (@UGAllen) March 4, 2022

Guess we have no choice but to conclude that Bernie Sanders is the perfect specimen of health and doesn’t need medications or vaccines even at 150 years old. How else would he be in a position to hate the drug companies that develop and innovate drugs that millions of other people his age count on?

I don't hate or love them. They save and improve lives, they get paid for that. We can debate the particulars of the arrangement, but if Bernie hates them it's only fair he not use their products. https://t.co/RnTICC63pe — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) March 3, 2022

How does Bernie Sanders stay in such tip-top shape without any help from pharmaceutical companies?

I’d probably be dead or close to it if it wasn’t for a drug company. Don’t bring me into this, Senator. https://t.co/aPvUI4HHul — Gunnar Esiason (@G17Esiason) March 3, 2022

This guy is such a slimeball honestly. https://t.co/25XDep9SPc — Loughlin Gethins 🇮🇪 (@dagetz) March 3, 2022

