On Monday, the day before his State of the Union speech, President Biden was on quite a roll with claims that set off BS detectors everywhere. First, Biden accused Republicans of working to make sure “black votes” aren’t counted. We’re used to these kinds of warnings from Biden — after all, about ten years ago this is the same person who warned a mostly black audience that Mitt Romney was going to “put y’all back in chains.” But on Monday Biden also tried to spread some optimism… via gaslighting.

Here’s what’s almost certainly a preview of part of Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night: An economic brag about how much his administration has “cut black poverty”:

BIDEN: "The estimate is that we've cut Black poverty by over 30%. We reduced child poverty more than 50% in the Black community." pic.twitter.com/fBMjjZYOmZ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 1, 2022

And by “estimates” Biden obviously is pointing to a study by “The Department of Statistics We Totally Pulled Out of Our A**” that is headquartered in Ron Klain’s office.

How? They getting gas for free? How about those grocery prices? Y’all giving them super coupons? If so, I’d like some. — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) March 1, 2022

I don’t know a single black person who hasn’t experienced the same ridiculous inflation as the rest of us. https://t.co/59ZfcavVhq — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) March 1, 2022

Also, Biden said his actions are helping keep neighborhoods “safe”? Many city residents (that just happen to be run by Democrats) would beg to differ.

Neighborhoods safe? Chicago would like to have a word — Katie (@KatieFromTexas) March 1, 2022

The Biden White House is just throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks.

What, with these levels of inflation? Get outta here with that. I'd be surprised if real poverty hasn't gone up! — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 1, 2022

I’m pretty sure there’s more over all poverty since you were elected. But thanks for nothing! https://t.co/8Zrk4o1GFg — Tcmbrowneyes❤️🇺🇸❤️ (@TCMbrowneyes) March 1, 2022

With spiking gas prices and inflation, how can there not be more poverty?

He said "decades of disinvestment". So they can't blame it on Trump…because he was only there for 4yrs. Someone remind Joe…who was in office before Trump. #JoeBiden🤡 https://t.co/a78sAKGUgq — 💋Kiss My Mask💋 (@Kiss_My_Mask) March 1, 2022

Yeah, we’re clearly expected to forget who was in office for eight years before Trump arrives.

Just like with this administration’s bogus claims about “record job creation,” there’s more to their story about “cutting poverty”:

Poverty did decrease in 2021…because of Federal handouts. Also decreased started decreasing in the end of 2020…for the same reason. These are meaningless in the long term. https://t.co/BXDeC4RzRp — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 1, 2022

Team Biden is only concerned with the short term, all while hoping everybody’s stupid.

This SOTU is gonna be one constant stream of ridiculous BS 🤦‍♂️ And all those so-called "real-time fact checkers" will be nowhere to be found https://t.co/IP3poy9DPd — Liberpublicrat (@TomShumaker0707) March 1, 2022

The level of gaslighting at Biden’s SOTU is going to be epic and record-setting. The “fact-checkers” will largely take the night off.

