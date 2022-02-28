Over the weekend we told you that masks at the U.S. Capitol will now be optional, and that includes for those attending President Biden’s State of the Union speech tomorrow night.

Highlighting the shifting “science” just ahead of Biden’s SOTU speech (total coincidence) is the announcement that mask requirements at the White House for the fully vaccinated are being lifted starting tomorrow:

Per email to White House staffers, the WH campus is lifting its mask requirement effective tomorrow — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) February 28, 2022

*if you are fully vaccinated — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) February 28, 2022

Apparently the virus is a problem today at the WH but won’t be tomorrow.

Just in time for Biden's State of the Union Address in case you needed a reminder that none of this is based on science. https://t.co/eACCSwYBXB — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) February 28, 2022

Also, is it just us or has Dr. Fauci been awfully quiet lately?

Day of the State of the Union. Shocker. — Karin Gess (@KEGess) February 28, 2022

Amazing time. Science is seriously so cool. https://t.co/I9vnyIdurz — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) February 28, 2022

All it took was a State of the Union address. Prepare for a victory lap. https://t.co/w0eNyMBMQQ — David Martosko 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@dmartosko) February 28, 2022

Literally on the day of the State of the Union? I know these people can be pretty shameless with their COVID mandates but this is pretty nakedly shameless even for them. https://t.co/D8M0UzuZG9 — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) February 28, 2022

Just in time for the State of the Union! IT'S A MIRACLE! https://t.co/zcaSt9IZuq — Nick (@Nickster0188) February 28, 2022

The science lining up exactly with Biden’s SOTU is nothing short of amazing https://t.co/20eiioqzJ0 — Neil Gorsuch maskless (@GorsuchMaskless) February 28, 2022

It’s stunning how those two things just happened to converge at this precise moment in time!

