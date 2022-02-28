Over the weekend we told you that masks at the U.S. Capitol will now be optional, and that includes for those attending President Biden’s State of the Union speech tomorrow night.

Highlighting the shifting “science” just ahead of Biden’s SOTU speech (total coincidence) is the announcement that mask requirements at the White House for the fully vaccinated are being lifted starting tomorrow:

Apparently the virus is a problem today at the WH but won’t be tomorrow.

Also, is it just us or has Dr. Fauci been awfully quiet lately?

It’s stunning how those two things just happened to converge at this precise moment in time!

