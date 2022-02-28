About ten years ago then-VP Joe Biden made his infamous “put y’all back in chains” comment about GOP nominee Mitt Romney, and time hasn’t exactly made Biden less shameless when it comes to trying to paint his political opposition as racist.

Today Biden again lied like crazy about Republican election initiatives. He just can’t help himself:

The applause was thunderous. Wait, not really.

Were those members of the press clapping? We can’t be sure. Maybe it was just Ron Klain.

Biden’s approval numbers overall must have the White House (and Dems in general) in full panic mode behind the scenes.

That becomes more apparent every day.

Tags: electionsJoe Biden

