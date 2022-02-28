About ten years ago then-VP Joe Biden made his infamous “put y’all back in chains” comment about GOP nominee Mitt Romney, and time hasn’t exactly made Biden less shameless when it comes to trying to paint his political opposition as racist.

Today Biden again lied like crazy about Republican election initiatives. He just can’t help himself:

Biden claims Republicans are trying to ban black votes “from even counting” pic.twitter.com/hTDb5YiyzJ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 28, 2022

The applause was thunderous. Wait, not really.

What an ovation — The Volunteer Gopher (@MattRobertson11) February 28, 2022

Can we get captions? I didn’t catch the end because of the thunderous applause of the totally super real statement. — B (@Texan__Pride) February 28, 2022

The applause 🤣🤣🤣 one person 👏 https://t.co/DQN8BEAWwe — Joni Job (@jj_talking) February 28, 2022

Were those members of the press clapping? We can’t be sure. Maybe it was just Ron Klain.

@GlennKesslerWP We going to get a fact check on this ? LOL https://t.co/8XpfqbYWYa — Alex (@Ajsoti) February 28, 2022

He knows black people think this is stupid. He's literally counting on white Democrats to believe this crap. https://t.co/WTTalrQqyd — Pork Kaboom (@00711711711even) February 28, 2022

he's seen his polling numbers with african americans https://t.co/TaisSPlUw5 — Jason (@LucyGotMad) February 28, 2022

Biden’s approval numbers overall must have the White House (and Dems in general) in full panic mode behind the scenes.

Joe Biden opposed integrated busing because he didn't want his kids growing up in a "racial jungle". https://t.co/nxSl6qNdDY — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) February 28, 2022

“He’s going to put you back in chains!” https://t.co/IRlYtLPQTl — Dennis Watson (@DennisW19131278) February 28, 2022

These comments from the President are reprehensible. Republicans want to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat.https://t.co/beoF26PQaE — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) February 28, 2022

Example one thousanty trillion: The media does not care about misinformation, they care about helping democrats. https://t.co/1o1Lny35gl — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) February 28, 2022

That becomes more apparent every day.

Recommended Twitchy Video