We told you earlier that President Biden was set to announce the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court. The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin spotted an opening to manufacture some potential Republican racism:

Looking forward to how Rs will intentionally mispronounce Brown Jackson’s first name — Jennifer 'I stand with Ukraine' Rubin 🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@JRubinBlogger) February 25, 2022

Right on cue, White House press secretary Jen Psaki outed herself as an “R” according to Rubin’s definition for her tweet about Biden’s SCOTUS nominee:

White girl sees the name right there and misspells it anyway… https://t.co/dfi6KzKneR — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 25, 2022

Whoops!

So far this hasn’t been deleted, but we’ll see:

There is a lot of upsetting and challenging news in the world right now, but today there is also huge news to celebrate. We can't wait to see you on the Supreme Court–Judge Kentaji Brown Jackson https://t.co/evASdnaEq0 — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 25, 2022

It officially just got awkward:

. @JRubinBlogger,

Can I get a comment on this please? https://t.co/Ymv34cHpw7 — Spencer Sacks (@Spencer_Sacks) February 25, 2022

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

Is this some sort of white-privileged micro-aggression? https://t.co/Nb8diW4C90 — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) February 25, 2022

I can’t believe this tweet hasn’t been deleted yet. 😂 Epic fail, which is so typical of this entire administration. — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) February 25, 2022

