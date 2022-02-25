We told you earlier that President Biden was set to announce the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court. The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin spotted an opening to manufacture some potential Republican racism:

Right on cue, White House press secretary Jen Psaki outed herself as an “R” according to Rubin’s definition for her tweet about Biden’s SCOTUS nominee:

Whoops!

So far this hasn’t been deleted, but we’ll see:

It officially just got awkward:

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

