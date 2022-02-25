We told you earlier that President Biden was set to announce the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court. The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin spotted an opening to manufacture some potential Republican racism:
Looking forward to how Rs will intentionally mispronounce Brown Jackson’s first name
— Jennifer 'I stand with Ukraine' Rubin 🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@JRubinBlogger) February 25, 2022
Right on cue, White House press secretary Jen Psaki outed herself as an “R” according to Rubin’s definition for her tweet about Biden’s SCOTUS nominee:
White girl sees the name right there and misspells it anyway… https://t.co/dfi6KzKneR
— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 25, 2022
For when she deletes it. pic.twitter.com/WvjYXIdj1H
— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 25, 2022
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 25, 2022
"Kentaji" https://t.co/gg2qpCVMgN
— Sunny McSunnyface 🇺🇦 🌻 (@sunnyright) February 25, 2022
Whoops!
lol she didn’t even spell her name right. check out this right-winger @PressSec , amiright, @JRubinBlogger https://t.co/XVA9c01YcQ pic.twitter.com/4Ga7A4sIlk
— McFletch ☘️ (@FletchMatlock) February 25, 2022
So far this hasn’t been deleted, but we’ll see:
There is a lot of upsetting and challenging news in the world right now, but today there is also huge news to celebrate. We can't wait to see you on the Supreme Court–Judge Kentaji Brown Jackson https://t.co/evASdnaEq0
— Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 25, 2022
It officially just got awkward:
. @JRubinBlogger,
Can I get a comment on this please? https://t.co/Ymv34cHpw7
— Spencer Sacks (@Spencer_Sacks) February 25, 2022
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
You misspelled her name. Racist! https://t.co/B4xSyEoCcl
— TI (@realstickyclick) February 25, 2022
Is this some sort of white-privileged micro-aggression? https://t.co/Nb8diW4C90
— Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) February 25, 2022
I can’t believe this tweet hasn’t been deleted yet. 😂
Epic fail, which is so typical of this entire administration.
— Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) February 25, 2022
***
Related:
If ONLY the Pope used more emojis! Jennifer Rubin DRAGGED for calling Pope Francis’ Russian Embassy trip over Ukraine an ’empty gesture’