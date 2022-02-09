President Biden’s nomination of Saule Omarova to head up the Office of the Comptroller of Currency sunk after previous comments surfaced that exposed her incredibly leftist positions (GOP Sen. John Kennedy didn’t know whether to address her as “professor” or “comrade”). Omarova ended up withdrawing her nomination.

Now another Biden nominee lefty is being questioned. FCC commissioner nominee Gigi Sohn was asked about past tweets on the need to ban conservative media, and her response will make your eyes roll:

Oh puh-leeze!

Sohn actually expects people to believe that getting government power will make her less leftist? That’s purely laughable.

When you watch so much Rachel Maddow that you actually start looking like her, you’re watching too much Rachel Maddow.

LOL.

