President Biden’s nomination of Saule Omarova to head up the Office of the Comptroller of Currency sunk after previous comments surfaced that exposed her incredibly leftist positions (GOP Sen. John Kennedy didn’t know whether to address her as “professor” or “comrade”). Omarova ended up withdrawing her nomination.

Now another Biden nominee lefty is being questioned. FCC commissioner nominee Gigi Sohn was asked about past tweets on the need to ban conservative media, and her response will make your eyes roll:

Biden's left-wing FCC nominee expects you to believe her tweets calling to ban conservative media were only as a "private citizen" and that she'll be fair. Lmao pic.twitter.com/Yr57OfcUyx — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 9, 2022

Ah yes, because unhinged leftist activists who are given federal power are always fair and lawful. https://t.co/LgyqO9WTa7 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 9, 2022

Sohn actually expects people to believe that getting government power will make her less leftist? That’s purely laughable.

“Ma’am, it says here that you were arrested for and charged with the murder of an entire family.” “Yes, but that was in my capacity as a private citizen.” — Kevin McMahon (@Kevin__McMahon) February 9, 2022

Rachel Maddow is looking rough — Peter Garrett (@TheUnrealPeterG) February 9, 2022

When you watch so much Rachel Maddow that you actually start looking like her, you’re watching too much Rachel Maddow.

What fool would believe that a person will behave in a different way with more power? They can be expected to behave in the same way, but more aggressively. https://t.co/6TmibQVBPx — Dano (@flydano) February 9, 2022

So she doesn't think before making statements about her personal beliefs regarding what the FCC should be able to do.

Yeah… she's a stable person. https://t.co/W3sVrzmBgX — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) February 9, 2022

Of course. Because crazy Left-wing zealots are always trustworthy when given Federal power. https://t.co/CI5Zdjbuqi — Brian Haner (aka Guitar Guy/Papa Gates) (@GuitarGuyHaner) February 9, 2022

But I thought Biden was the #Unity President? https://t.co/7TeUg6CvaF — Dan Bishop (@jdanbishop) February 9, 2022

