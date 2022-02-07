Pictures of a maskless California Gov. Gavin Newsom and others at a football game recently combined with Stacey Abrams’ backfired school photo and many other examples have led to mandate-happy Democrats being called hypocrites. However, Christina Pushaw, press secretary for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, has a great thread about why the double standards aren’t as much about hypocrisy as it is about hierarchy:
It's not hypocrisy. It's hierarchy.
— Christina Pushaw 🐊🚛 (@ChristinaPushaw) February 6, 2022
Something tells us none of this is really about anybody’s physical health:
More power projection by elite Democrats who aren’t afraid of anything, but want to keep you terrified & your kids compliant.
– immunocompromised HIV patient with LA Mayor
– Oregon Governor, whose state has a permanent mask mandate
– Texas Democrats flying maskless
— Christina Pushaw 🐊🚛 (@ChristinaPushaw) February 6, 2022
And let's not forget California's own Eric Swalwell, pictured in the lobby of a South Beach hotel with his unvaccinated baby and no masks anywhere in sight (indicating he didn't just take it off to drink). Lockdown Libs LOVE the Free State of Florida 😁👏
— Christina Pushaw 🐊🚛 (@ChristinaPushaw) February 6, 2022
New caste system just dropped 💛 🌊 #RESIST
— Christina Pushaw 🐊🚛 (@ChristinaPushaw) February 7, 2022
As with climate change, the new set of rules will apply to you, not them.
It’s a disgusting display of power and dare I say “privilege”
— Tina Descovich (@TinaDescovich) February 6, 2022
Once kids are old enough when they can hold their breath longer for pictures I'm sure they'll be able to take their masks off.
— Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) February 6, 2022
Holding your breath is masking, Mayor Garcetti-style.