Pictures of a maskless California Gov. Gavin Newsom and others at a football game recently combined with Stacey Abrams’ backfired school photo and many other examples have led to mandate-happy Democrats being called hypocrites. However, Christina Pushaw, press secretary for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, has a great thread about why the double standards aren’t as much about hypocrisy as it is about hierarchy:

Something tells us none of this is really about anybody’s physical health:

More power projection by elite Democrats who aren’t afraid of anything, but want to keep you terrified & your kids compliant.

– immunocompromised HIV patient with LA Mayor

– Oregon Governor, whose state has a permanent mask mandate

– Texas Democrats flying maskless pic.twitter.com/AISLExdm7Z — Christina Pushaw 🐊🚛 (@ChristinaPushaw) February 6, 2022

And let’s not forget California’s own Eric Swalwell, pictured in the lobby of a South Beach hotel with his unvaccinated baby and no masks anywhere in sight (indicating he didn’t just take it off to drink). Lockdown Libs LOVE the Free State of Florida 😁👏 pic.twitter.com/XgKqQsuhE2 — Christina Pushaw 🐊🚛 (@ChristinaPushaw) February 6, 2022

As with climate change, the new set of rules will apply to you, not them.

It’s a disgusting display of power and dare I say “privilege” — Tina Descovich (@TinaDescovich) February 6, 2022

Once kids are old enough when they can hold their breath longer for pictures I'm sure they'll be able to take their masks off. — Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) February 6, 2022

Holding your breath is masking, Mayor Garcetti-style.

