Pictures of a maskless California Gov. Gavin Newsom and others at a football game recently combined with Stacey Abrams’ backfired school photo and many other examples have led to mandate-happy Democrats being called hypocrites. However, Christina Pushaw, press secretary for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, has a great thread about why the double standards aren’t as much about hypocrisy as it is about hierarchy:

Something tells us none of this is really about anybody’s physical health:

Trending

As with climate change, the new set of rules will apply to you, not them.

Holding your breath is masking, Mayor Garcetti-style.

