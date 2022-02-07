Stacey Abrams is in a bit of an optics pickle thanks to her now-deleted tweet featuring a photo of her maskless in a sea of masked children. But she’s nothing if not a survivor, and we have no doubt that her campaign is weathering this storm just fine.

Just look at how fine her campaign is:

Totally fine:

Posted February 6, 2022, eh?

Weird. It doesn’t mention anything about that.

Trending

Oh, without a doubt. They just happen to be in search of a social media platforms director right after a huge PR disaster.

Look at Stacey Abrams’ smile. What a privilege it would be to get to work for someone that sincere!

Maybe she was gonna fire them anyway! You don’t know!

Nah, we’re glad the timing worked out like this.

We see what you did there.

That’s not fair! Stacey Abrams’ campaign isn’t dead yet! It’s just on life support.

You love to see it.

Meanwhile:

True story.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Daybooksocial mediasocial media platforms directorStacey Abrams

Recommended Twitchy Video