Stacey Abrams is in a bit of an optics pickle thanks to her now-deleted tweet featuring a photo of her maskless in a sea of masked children. But she’s nothing if not a survivor, and we have no doubt that her campaign is weathering this storm just fine.
Just look at how fine her campaign is:
Job Opportunity!
Stacey Abrams Gubernatorial Campaign seeks a Social Media Platforms Director to manage the day-to-day posting and approval on the campaign’s social media accounts. @staceyabrams https://t.co/JbG6Q1zK5G
— Daybook (@DaybookJobs) February 7, 2022
Totally fine:
Posted February 6, 2022, eh?
Are masks required?
— Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) February 7, 2022
Weird. It doesn’t mention anything about that.
Total coincidence, I’m sure. https://t.co/swa0MfwWgJ
— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 7, 2022
Oh, without a doubt. They just happen to be in search of a social media platforms director right after a huge PR disaster.
— Cox (@HOLYSMKES) February 7, 2022
Look at Stacey Abrams’ smile. What a privilege it would be to get to work for someone that sincere!
What happened to the person who previously occupied that position? Are they even still alive?
— Tommy Oh (@tommyro1982) February 7, 2022
Fired the last one so soon @staceyabrams? https://t.co/rQow9TdURj
— JC (@Workaverse68) February 7, 2022
So… the person who posted the maskless pic was fired. https://t.co/xXT7bOEIpp
— RBe (@RBPundit) February 7, 2022
LOL she fired the person who posted the pic https://t.co/hXqvzxE94T
— Alex (@Ajsoti) February 7, 2022
Maybe she was gonna fire them anyway! You don’t know!
LOL. Maybe they should have waited one more day so it wasn't so obvious. https://t.co/mUj2ohDzkn
— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 7, 2022
Nah, we’re glad the timing worked out like this.
My advice to everyone out there on Team Abrams who's frustrated, sad, angry, feel those emotions, go to a kickboxing class, have a margarita, fire your social media manager over the weekend, and then wake up on Monday morning. You gotta keep fighting! #gapol https://t.co/JCHKPUPMEY
— Tate Mitchell (@tatemitchellga) February 7, 2022
Everyone's obit should be written like this. https://t.co/ZZ9n614WCy
— Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) February 7, 2022
That’s not fair! Stacey Abrams’ campaign isn’t dead yet! It’s just on life support.
The Titanic seeks a captain. Experience circumventing icebergs a plus. https://t.co/J6Za5g7dHr
— Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) February 7, 2022
Abrams' campaign thinking:
❌ Stop hypocritically supporting anti-science mask mandates on kids
✅ Get a new social media director https://t.co/OctsaY3lp5
— Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) February 7, 2022
You love to see it.
Meanwhile:
whoever runs this account needs to be paid more. https://t.co/4e0FDvG1xN
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 7, 2022
True story.