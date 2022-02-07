Stacey Abrams is in a bit of an optics pickle thanks to her now-deleted tweet featuring a photo of her maskless in a sea of masked children. But she’s nothing if not a survivor, and we have no doubt that her campaign is weathering this storm just fine.

Just look at how fine her campaign is:

Job Opportunity! Stacey Abrams Gubernatorial Campaign seeks a Social Media Platforms Director to manage the day-to-day posting and approval on the campaign’s social media accounts. @staceyabrams https://t.co/JbG6Q1zK5G — Daybook (@DaybookJobs) February 7, 2022

Totally fine:

Posted February 6, 2022, eh?

Are masks required? — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) February 7, 2022

Weird. It doesn’t mention anything about that.

Oh, without a doubt. They just happen to be in search of a social media platforms director right after a huge PR disaster.

Look at Stacey Abrams’ smile. What a privilege it would be to get to work for someone that sincere!

What happened to the person who previously occupied that position? Are they even still alive? — Tommy Oh (@tommyro1982) February 7, 2022

So… the person who posted the maskless pic was fired. https://t.co/xXT7bOEIpp — RBe (@RBPundit) February 7, 2022

LOL she fired the person who posted the pic https://t.co/hXqvzxE94T — Alex (@Ajsoti) February 7, 2022

Maybe she was gonna fire them anyway! You don’t know!

LOL. Maybe they should have waited one more day so it wasn't so obvious. https://t.co/mUj2ohDzkn — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 7, 2022

Nah, we’re glad the timing worked out like this.

My advice to everyone out there on Team Abrams who's frustrated, sad, angry, feel those emotions, go to a kickboxing class, have a margarita, fire your social media manager over the weekend, and then wake up on Monday morning. You gotta keep fighting! #gapol https://t.co/JCHKPUPMEY — Tate Mitchell (@tatemitchellga) February 7, 2022

We see what you did there.

Everyone's obit should be written like this. https://t.co/ZZ9n614WCy — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) February 7, 2022

That’s not fair! Stacey Abrams’ campaign isn’t dead yet! It’s just on life support.

The Titanic seeks a captain. Experience circumventing icebergs a plus. https://t.co/J6Za5g7dHr — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) February 7, 2022

Abrams' campaign thinking: ❌ Stop hypocritically supporting anti-science mask mandates on kids ✅ Get a new social media director https://t.co/OctsaY3lp5 — Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) February 7, 2022

You love to see it.

Meanwhile:

whoever runs this account needs to be paid more. https://t.co/4e0FDvG1xN — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 7, 2022

True story.

