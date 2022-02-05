Earlier this week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s statement about the Freedom Convoy protesting vaccine mandates had it all. Trudeau threw as many “isms” and “phobics” at the wall as he could to see how many would stick:

Today in the House, Members of Parliament unanimously condemned the antisemitism, Islamophobia, anti-Black racism, homophobia, and transphobia that we’ve seen on display in Ottawa over the past number of days. Together, let’s keep working to make Canada more inclusive. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 1, 2022

Trudeau had previously said he supports protests that don’t use hateful rhetoric or direct violence towards citizens, such as BLM (no, seriously).

The Washington Post is doing its part to help Trudeau keep the “violent, hateful protesters” narrative going with this offering:

Ottawa braces for “increasingly dangerous” COVID mandate protests as “Freedom Convoy” blockades leave city on edge https://t.co/iF4LHCMAz1 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 5, 2022

The protest has been effective, which of course to Trudeau, the Left and many in media constitutes “increasingly dangerous.”

Bezos Post is upset that the peasants won’t accept their mandates with a smile. https://t.co/vo2yeSe9EC — Christina Pushaw 🐊🚛 (@ChristinaPushaw) February 5, 2022

That certainly appears to be the case!

Because this looks dangerous 😂https://t.co/GpCfwqn7k6 — Lola (@Lola_mesa) February 5, 2022

I’ve been watching videos on online for a week and have not seen anything that would be considered dangerous. Everyone there looks to considerate, generous, and friendly. Stop with the lies, it’s getting old! — Anthony Ryan (@Sportsnut1234) February 5, 2022

Gaslighting is all they have left at this point.

That obviously is only supposed to apply to left-wing protests.

They are violently giving away food — Elizabeth (@knickstrahm) February 5, 2022

By all means, take shelter to protect yourself from that life threatening horn honking. pic.twitter.com/GGA5UEWd90 — RomanNumeralZero (@zero_numeral) February 5, 2022

Lol. The @washingtonpost thinks it’s still 1958. It’s like they have no idea the internet exists 😂 https://t.co/ZyXeznOLDy — Brandon 🇺🇸🥓🥃 (@Brash_1) February 5, 2022

These guys are not a serious news outlet. They are churnalists https://t.co/Ld8ezrBTjX pic.twitter.com/9KkzbzNSKd — Sam Mathai (@sam_mathai) February 5, 2022

hOnKiNg Is ViOlEnCe 🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/Awb4pPHgXX — There Goes the Neighborhood (@Stick2YerGuns) February 5, 2022

Remember that the WaPo shitlibs cheered for this: https://t.co/tybOHYwiJZ pic.twitter.com/EPet0ppAS1 — Greenbrier (@greenbrier_n) February 5, 2022

Back then it was “fiery but mostly peaceful.”

