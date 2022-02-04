This week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned U.S. athletes in China for the Winter Olympics to keep their opinions to themselves when it comes to human rights and genocide:

Nancy Pelosi tells American athletes not to speak out on any Chinese genocide or human rights issues while they are at the Olympics. Maybe she can be the next NBA commissioner too? pic.twitter.com/oyTY74VPhJ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 4, 2022

Pelosi got some help explaining those comments on a Whoopi-less episode of “The View” today when Joy Behar said the House Speaker’s mother instincts made her say that:

👀The View's Joy Behar just excused Nancy Pelosi telling U.S. athletes not to protest during the #WinterOlympics: Behar: "She’s being maternal, I think. Nancy is 'Mom-ala.' She always like 'I think about the children. It’s for the children.' She cares about the kids." pic.twitter.com/pLjl4w2QJm — John Cooper (@thejcoop) February 4, 2022

Got that? The proud recipient of Planned Parenthood’s Margaret Sanger award a few years ago just cares so much about children, which is why she wants U.S. athletes not to mention human rights abuses in China.

Maternal…can she give us her insider trading tips? — Lone Star Herd 🇺🇸 (@lonestarherd) February 4, 2022

Pelosi keeps those to herself.

"shut up and dribble is ok if we sugar coat it a little 🙄" https://t.co/A8Kq1Kqn7w — Booty Scoops (@BootyScoops) February 4, 2022

NBC’s Savannah Guthrie might totally agree with Behar.

