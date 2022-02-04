This week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned U.S. athletes in China for the Winter Olympics to keep their opinions to themselves when it comes to human rights and genocide:

Pelosi got some help explaining those comments on a Whoopi-less episode of “The View” today when Joy Behar said the House Speaker’s mother instincts made her say that:

Got that? The proud recipient of Planned Parenthood’s Margaret Sanger award a few years ago just cares so much about children, which is why she wants U.S. athletes not to mention human rights abuses in China.

Pelosi keeps those to herself.

NBC’s Savannah Guthrie might totally agree with Behar.

