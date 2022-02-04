Has hell frozen over? If not, it’s well on its way. We agree with Al Sharpton.

No, that wasn’t a typo. We actually agree with Al Sharpton.

In case you missed it, yesterday, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi advised American Olympians not to say anything mean about China while they’re guests in Xi’s country:

Al Sharpton is going on the record with his total disagreement:

We honestly can’t remember the last time we found common ground with Al Sharpton. Maybe we never did.

But he’s absolutely right here, and you bet we’re gonna give him mad props for this.

When he’s right, he’s right.

And when Nancy Pelosi is wrong, she’s very, very wrong.

