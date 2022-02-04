Has hell frozen over? If not, it’s well on its way. We agree with Al Sharpton.

No, that wasn’t a typo. We actually agree with Al Sharpton.

In case you missed it, yesterday, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi advised American Olympians not to say anything mean about China while they’re guests in Xi’s country:

Nancy Pelosi tells American athletes not to speak out on any Chinese genocide or human rights issues while they are at the Olympics. Maybe she can be the next NBA commissioner too? pic.twitter.com/oyTY74VPhJ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 4, 2022

Al Sharpton is going on the record with his total disagreement:

Speaker Pelosi is urging Olympic athletes against protesting to avoid anger of the Chinese Government, I respectfully disagree. #MorningJoe pic.twitter.com/BJAsRPvdr8 — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) February 4, 2022

We honestly can’t remember the last time we found common ground with Al Sharpton. Maybe we never did.

But he’s absolutely right here, and you bet we’re gonna give him mad props for this.

Good for you, sir. Good for you. https://t.co/4lJcSHOqh4 — Dan Isett (@DanIsett) February 4, 2022

Good for you, Rev. — GCinDC (@grcanty) February 4, 2022

When he’s right, he’s right.

And when Nancy Pelosi is wrong, she’s very, very wrong.

Sharpton is less of a moral coward than Nancy Pelosi. Let that sink in. https://t.co/gQi7qYI5aN — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 4, 2022

